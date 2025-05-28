Lil Win says he rejected a $20K bribe to stop the filming of the Ibrahim Traoré biopic

Anticipation is mounting as Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win prepares to release his latest project, The Last African Hero — a biographical film based on the current leader of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The Kumawood star first stirred public interest on 21 May after posting a teaser of the upcoming film. The clip featured Lil Win and his cast donning military uniforms resembling those worn by Traoré and his comrades. The film aims to document the Burkinabè leader’s rise and reign, a move that has reportedly sparked controversy among some Ghanaians.

In a video shared on 25 May, Lil Win claimed he was approached with a cash offer to abandon the film. Flashing what appeared to be an envelope full of U.S. dollars, he revealed that an emissary attempted to bribe him and his crew with $20,000 on behalf of an unnamed influential figure.

A man I don’t know came to meet me. He said his boss had sent him to persuade me to drop the project. He mentioned there were gifts prepared for my team and me — to prove his seriousness, he presented $20,000

Despite the pressure, the actor has received significant support from the public and industry figures. Veteran hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame is one of many backing the film’s release, urging Lil Win to persevere in the face of resistance.

The biopic has stirred passionate responses across social media, especially following the bribery claim. Here’s how some netizens reacted:

@quophiokyeame: “Asem aba! The awakening is real. Pan-Africanism is a right.”

@precocious.doreen: “He should watch his back… if the person isn’t Ghanaian, then this is serious.”

@kwodwoagyeman: “Why’s he not letting Burna Boy perform in his country? The people of Burkina Faso are happy. Maybe those supporting this should consider relocating there.”

@thebiggestcarter: “It’s beautiful to see Africa rise, but sometimes you people rush things. The story just began — it would’ve made more sense to do a documentary. Now it just feels forced, especially when you can’t even pronounce his name properly.”