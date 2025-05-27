Agradaa vows to end Empress Gifty’s marriage with explosive evidence

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Agradaa, has declared her intention to bring an end to the marriage of Hopeson Adorye and gospel singer Empress Gifty.

In a video shared online, Agradaa claimed to possess damning evidence that, if presented in court, would compel the couple to file for divorce. She confidently asserted that her proof would substantiate allegations of infidelity against Empress Gifty, which she had previously made.

I know the law very well. It demands that if you make an allegation, you must be able to prove it. And I will prove it in court. The evidence I will present will end your marriage. If I couldn’t prove it, I wouldn’t have made the claim. I am telling you the truth—Hopeson Adorye, it will shock you

Her threats come in the wake of an ongoing public feud between her and the couple. Tensions have escalated since Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), criticised Agradaa for receiving a dollar gift from opposition politician Sammy Gyamfi.

The friction intensified on 20 May 2025 when Empress Gifty filed a lawsuit against Agradaa, accusing her of defamation. In a counteraction, Agradaa submitted a petition to both the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), requesting action against Hopeson Adorye for allegedly inciting violence against her on live television.

Agradaa claimed she has been living in fear ever since, saying she chose not to respond immediately to the alleged incitement because she was waiting for the right opportunity to retaliate. In a follow-up video, she explained her decision to challenge the couple legally and reiterated her determination to dismantle their marriage using the evidence she claims to possess.

They made their move, and now it's my turn. I’m fully prepared to meet Empress Gifty in court. I will make sure this marriage ends