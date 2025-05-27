Gyakie reveals all-time favourite Ghanaian rapper - not one of your usual favourites

Ghanaian Afro-fusion artiste Gyakie has revealed that her all-time favourite Ghanaian rapper is none other than Omar Sterling, a member of the renowned music duo R2Bees.

In an interview on Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM, Gyakie shared her admiration for the rapper, also known as Paedae, citing his lyrical depth and poetic delivery.

My favourite rapper in Ghana now is Omar Sterling of R2Bees. He’s always been. Yeah, he’s my all-time favourite Ghanaian rapper

She explained that what sets Omar Sterling apart is his ability to blend powerful storytelling with intricate lyrical structure.

Omar Sterling is a poet. I always say this—his rap is always different. The storytelling—he shares his life experiences or current events, and the way he constructs the lyrics so the listener can grasp every message always makes me happy. I think he’s a very good writer and an excellent storyteller

Although Gyakie clarified that she herself is not a rapper, she expressed her deep appreciation for the genre and admitted to experimenting with it occasionally in her own music.

I’m not a rapper, but I really enjoy rap. Sometimes, I like to blend a bit of it into my songs just to bring in that flavour

Gyakie also highlighted that her eclectic style stems from the wide range of music she was exposed to while growing up. Her diverse influences have shaped her sound, which fuses elements of highlife, soul, afrobeat, and more.