Tulenkey explains why he stays off social media every day until the afternoon

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Tulenkey has opened up about his deliberate decision to reduce the amount of time he spends on social media, citing its impact on his focus and mental wellbeing.
In an interview with DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz, Tulenkey revealed that he has chosen to limit his presence on digital platforms due to the distractions they often bring.
Imagine you’re at work and a notification from some girl pops up and distracts you, most people keep their notifications on, but I believe WhatsApp should be used like email—you only respond when you go online. You don’t get email notifications unless you enable them, so why should it be different?
The rapper emphasised how even a single notification could disrupt concentration for several minutes.
Opening such notifications can cost you about seven minutes or more to fully regain your focus, it creates unnecessary interruptions throughout the day
Due to these negative effects, Tulenkey stated that he has disabled all app notifications on his phone. He also shared that he observes a personal digital boundary each morning.
When I wake up, my phone remains on ‘Do Not Disturb’ until 12pm, that’s when I do the bulk of my work.
He compared social media to a chaotic environment, noting its overstimulating nature.
There’s always too much going on. If you really meditate and disconnect, then re-enter social media, it feels like you’ve stepped into a noisy marketplace, we’re constantly caught in that rush—even when we’re on the toilet, we’re scrolling. It doesn’t give the mind a chance to rest.
Tulenkey’s concerns around digital distractions are reflected in his latest music release, Barima, a song that sheds light on men’s mental health issues. The track is currently available on major streaming platforms.