Platforms Ghanaian actors and producers can use to revive the movie industry

The Ghanaian movie industry, once a powerhouse of African storytelling, has seen its glow dim over the years. But what if the solution to its revival isn’t as far-fetched as it seems?

With platforms like YouTube, Showmax, and Netflix dominating the global entertainment space, Ghanaian actors and producers have a golden opportunity to reignite their craft and reclaim their space on the global stage.

Gone are the days when filmmakers had to rely solely on box office sales or local premieres to gauge success. Today, streaming platforms provide access to millions of viewers worldwide—viewers hungry for diverse and authentic content. So why is the Ghanaian film industry lagging behind when the tools for success are literally at its fingertips?

YouTube: The Gateway to Global Recognition

YouTube isn’t just a platform for cat videos and tutorials; it’s a treasure trove for content creators. Ghanaian producers can release short films, web series, and trailers to a massive global audience without breaking the bank. Consistent uploads of high-quality content could help actors and filmmakers build loyal fanbases while earning ad revenue. Nollywood creators have been doing it for years, and it’s high time Ghanaian talents caught up.

Showmax: The African Powerhouse

Showmax, a streaming service tailored for African audiences, is the perfect platform for local stories. Its focus on African content gives Ghanaian filmmakers an edge, as the competition isn’t as saturated as Netflix. With Showmax’s resources, filmmakers can explore stories steeped in Ghanaian culture, bridging the gap between local traditions and modern storytelling.

Netflix and the Prestige Factor

Though more competitive, Netflix offers an unparalleled platform for global reach. Movies like The Burial of Kojo have proven that Ghanaian stories can captivate international audiences. By stepping up production quality and engaging skilled marketing teams, Ghanaian filmmakers can position their works as must-watch global phenomena.

The Call for Innovation and Collaboration

Reviving the industry isn’t just about finding the right platform—it’s about innovating the way stories are told. Collaborations with foreign directors and actors, strategic marketing, and incorporating modern technologies like CGI could elevate Ghanaian films to world-class standards.

But here’s the catch: none of this will work without consistency and quality. The Ghanaian movie industry has been criticised for lacklustre storytelling, poor production quality, and overused tropes. If the industry hopes to compete on platforms like Showmax and Netflix, it must rise above mediocrity.