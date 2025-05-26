Nigerian actor hospitalised after colleague kicks him in chest during film shoot

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has been hospitalised with internal injuries following an unscripted incident during a film shoot, where fellow actor Zubby Michael allegedly kicked him in the chest.

The incident, which occurred during the filming of a recent movie, was not part of the script and was reportedly not directed by the filmmaker. Taking to Instagram, Nnadiekwe addressed the issue in a heartfelt message, calling for greater professionalism and stricter safety protocols on film sets.

Just wanted to share an incident that happened on set a few days ago. This isn’t to call anyone out, but it’s a serious reminder that we need to prioritise each other’s safety on set

He explained that the forceful kick resulted in intense chest pain, for which he required medical treatment.

During a scene, I received a kick to the chest from my colleague that wasn’t part of the script or directed by the director. Could be reflex, but it caused me serious pain. Had to get medication for my chest to feel better today

Nnadiekwe also highlighted the risks actors face, especially in an environment where health insurance and on-set medical aid are not always readily available.

When we’re working without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this, even if accidental, can have real consequences

He urged his colleagues to remain within the boundaries of the director’s vision and script to avoid such dangerous mishaps.

What if something more serious had happened? Or this had gone south? Every action on set, particularly physical ones, needs to be intentional and within the director’s vision

Let us all look out for each other and ensure our sets are always safe spaces where everyone feels secure and protected. Because our health and safety are paramount

Shortly after his post, Nnadiekwe’s management released an official statement confirming his hospitalisation.

We regret to inform you that Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to hospital this evening. He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick to the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael

We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board

We appreciate your concern and well wishes for Godwin at this time. Keep Godwin in your thoughts