Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed

Been too busy to keep up with the buzz? We get it — life moves fast, and the entertainment world moves even faster. But that’s where Your Weekly Pulse comes in. We’ve done the scrolling, reading, and double-checking so you don’t have to. Whether it’s viral celebrity drama, major music releases, or unforgettable pop culture moments, we’ve wrapped it all up just for you.

This week, Ghana’s entertainment scene brought the drama, the flair, and a few surprises. From chart-topping hits to stories that had social media talking, here are the five major developments you need to know before the next hot take drops. Let’s get into it.

1. Shatta Wale vs. Kwadwo Sheldon

A heated online clash erupted after Shatta Wale claimed his offer to assist Sheldon during the recent floods was rejected.

2.Empress Gifty Sues Nana Agradaa

The gospel musician has filed a GHC 20 million defamation lawsuit against Nana Agradaa over damaging allegations made on social media.

3.Hajia4Reall Set for Release from US Prison

Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, is expected to be released after serving time for her involvement in a high-profile romance scam.

4.Ama Governor Eyes a Finance Career

One year after being called to the Bar, social media personality Ama Governor says she’s transitioning into finance.

5.Akrobeto Survives Car Crash on Kumasi Highway

Beloved comic actor Akrobeto is safe after being involved in a car accident near Konongo.

That’s a wrap on this week’s biggest entertainment headlines!