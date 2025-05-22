Hajia4Reall to pay $1.3M to 40 romance scam victims after release

Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Reall or Mona 4Reall, is expected to be released from the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia on 22 May 2025.

Her release comes after serving a custodial sentence of one year and one day, following her guilty plea to a charge of conspiring to receive stolen funds. The conviction stemmed from her involvement in a romance scam that exploited unsuspecting individuals through deceitful online relationships.

However, despite her imminent release, Hajia4Reall’s legal and financial challenges are far from resolved. She is required to pay $1,387,458 in restitution to victims of the scam—a figure that reflects the amount she personally received from around 40 victims between 2013 and 2019.

The fraudulent scheme involved fabricated stories, including transporting gold to the United States, resolving fictitious FBI investigations, and helping a non-existent U.S. Army officer recover supposed funds from Afghanistan.

When she initially entered her guilty plea in February 2024, Hajia4Reall agreed to pay a higher restitution and forfeiture amount totalling $2,164,758.41. However, the final judgement in June 2024 revised the restitution to $1,387,458.

In addition to repaying this amount, she has also been sentenced to “three years of supervised release”, during which her activities will be closely monitored. Moreover, she must forfeit $216,475—money identified as direct proceeds from her fraudulent conduct.