'I’m transitioning to finance' – Ama Governor reveals one year after call to the Bar

Ghanaian legal practitioner and content creator, Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor, has disclosed her plans to transition into the finance sector despite her recent admission to the Bar.

I am a lawyer. I have been in the legal and policy consultancy field, but I am currently in the process of transitioning to finance

Ama stated during her appearance on the podcast They Say I'm Too Loud, hosted by Nubuke.

The podcast episode also featured candid discussions about her brief detention, fellow influencer Marintia’s decision to drop out of college, and the inspiration behind their female-led initiative, Girls Who Cook.

Ama Governor was officially called to the Bar on 31 May 2024, joining 181 other individuals in a cohort announced by the Director of the Ghana School of Law. However, the list was noted as provisional and subject to change should the General Legal Council (GLC) uncover any irregularities.

Her call to the Bar followed a prolonged controversy involving a petition lodged by a concerned citizen in November 2022. The petitioner accused Ama of behaviour considered “unbecoming of a bar applicant”, prompting the GLC to withhold her call for nearly a year.

READ MORE: Nana Aba defends Sam George amid public outcry over high data costs

After a highly publicised battle and vocal support from human rights advocates, Ama Governor’s admission into the legal profession was finally approved, marking the end of a challenging chapter in her career.