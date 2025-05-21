Europa League Final: Tottenham end 17-year title drought with epic win over Man United

Tottenham Hotspur have claimed their first major trophy in 17 years, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in a hard-fought UEFA Europa League final at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

A 42nd-minute strike from Brennan Johnson proved decisive, as the North London club lifted their first piece of silverware since winning the EFL Cup in 2008.

The victory also secures Tottenham’s return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

In a closely contested first half, both sides showed moments of promise but struggled to find clear openings in a cagey affair.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes produced the first shot on target with a tight-angle effort, while early attempts from Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr and Richarlison were well blocked.

United’s Amad Diallo looked lively, but Spurs maintained their composure under pressure.

The breakthrough came just before half-time when Sarr’s cross was smartly flicked on by Johnson, who calmly placed the ball past André Onana from close range.

Despite Manchester United’s push for an equalizer in the second half, Tottenham held firm with a disciplined defensive display to secure a long-awaited European triumph.