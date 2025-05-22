Nana Aba defends Sam George amid public outcry over high data costs

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has come to the defence of the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, following mounting criticism over the rising cost of data in the country.

Since taking office, the minister has faced significant backlash from sections of the public, particularly on social media, where many Ghanaians have voiced their displeasure at what they perceive as exorbitant data charges from telecommunication providers.

The frustration has been fuelled by the fact that, while in opposition, Sam George was an outspoken critic of the former minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, frequently promising that data costs would be reviewed and made more affordable under a new administration.

However, in response to the uproar, Nana Aba Anamoah has called for a more measured and informed public reaction. In a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she stressed that reducing data prices is a complex issue that cannot be resolved instantly.

According to her, the process involves thorough consultations, regulatory procedures, and collaboration with industry players—factors that demand time and strategic planning.

It doesn’t work that way!! He can’t just get up and reduce data prices because he’s a minister. Don’t judge him based on opposition utterances. The reality in government is different

She also addressed one user who accused Sam George of hypocrisy, recalling how he had consistently criticised the previous communications minister for similar concerns. In her reply, Nana Aba emphasised the difference between political campaigning and actual governance.

I said this when the same thing was uttered during Ursula’s time. You lot choose to follow what pleases your eyes and ears. Pay attention more and do independent reading. Don’t fall for anything you see and hear