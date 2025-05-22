Lil Win sparks debate with upcoming biopic on Burkina Faso’s military leader

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has stirred conversation online after announcing his latest film project — a biopic based on Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the military leader of Burkina Faso.

On 21 May 2025, the actor released a teaser for the film titled The Last African Hero, which he confirmed will premiere soon on his official YouTube channel. The film also features up-and-coming Kumawood actress Janet Brefo Yankson, known in the industry as Sweet Mimi.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré gained global attention after he led a coup in September 2022 to seize control of Burkina Faso’s government. His bold leadership style and anti-colonial rhetoric have made him a cult figure among Pan-Africanists, particularly across francophone West Africa.

Lil Win’s announcement has prompted mixed reactions from the Ghanaian public. While some fans have lauded the project as bold and visionary, others have raised concerns about its tone and intent.

One fan, Shanuun Abubakari, suggested a broader reach for the film: “But please try and translate into French in the subtitles; this will help it go viral among the people of Burkina Faso and other French-speaking countries.”

Another, Akokwaawisua Baffour Asamoah, issued a cautionary note: “Please, if you want to honour him, then truly honour him. Don’t turn it into one of those parodies that mock Ghanaian leaders. He’s a soldier and may not take kindly to ridicule.”

Immanuel Amicus Curiea Lynno offered a more philosophical take, stating: “Good. Do it for Project Africa in a positive light. Lil Win, Africa is capable of creating its own governance system. It may not be the democracy we practise in Ghana or other African nations. I’m counting on you to deliver a comedy with serious undertones. I trust you, Wezzy.”

However, not all feedback was favourable. Social media user @usernameunsure1 criticised the actor’s motivations: “So embarrassing. Let that man do his job — this isn’t entertainment. If he wants a biopic, he can commission one himself. Lil Win is just riding the wave of popularity.”

Another critic, @kwameok30458845, questioned the political implications of the project: “Is he being paid to do this? We live in a democracy, not under military rule. I call on the authorities to look into it. We don’t want our youth romanticising coups and military takeovers.”

Despite the polarised opinions, some praised Lil Win’s talents and influence. Enock Royal Marcelo wrote: “The most talented actor I’ve seen in Ghana is Kwadwo Nkansah. This guy is phenomenal, very solid.”