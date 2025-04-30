'Don’t ever show my movies on your TVs' - Lil Win angrily warns Ghanaian TV owners

Popular Kumawood actor and filmmaker, Lil Win, has strongly criticised Ghanaian television stations for allegedly streaming his work and that of fellow local filmmakers without proper licensing or permission.

In a video shared online on Monday, 29 April 2025, the actor issued a stern warning to television station executives, accusing them of disregarding the rights of Ghanaian content creators while investing heavily in foreign productions, especially Asian soap operas.

TV stations prefer foreign soaps over local films

Lil Win expressed frustration over the way Ghanaian stations finance foreign series such as Kumkum Bhagya, which became so popular that the Multimedia Group even hosted the cast in Ghana. He questioned why the same effort and funding are not extended to support Ghanaian film projects.

If TV stations can pay to air Indian soap operas, why can’t they invest in our local movies for their audiences?

His remarks follow similar concerns raised by Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye, who recently accused some Ghanaian platforms of broadcasting her work without authorisation.

NFA CEO to act on copyright infringements

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority, Kafui Danku, has also announced plans to crack down on TV stations infringing on filmmakers’ intellectual property rights. According to her, stations that fail to comply with licensing regulations may have their broadcasting permits revoked.

Mixed reactions from the public

The video sparked a wave of online reactions. Some users backed Lil Win’s stance, while others criticised the quality of content produced locally.

Goodnews Isaiah commented: "I don’t even understand our TV stations. Why do we invest in foreign content that lacks substance? I love the old Ghallywood movies — they had meaning. Let’s return to those days."

Peter Koomson Koomson added: "They are enemies of progress. These same TV stations will later complain about the state of the industry. How can you kill the hen that lays the eggs and still expect more eggs?"

Others, like Baffoe Enock, were more critical: "You should rather thank those stations. Your content is full of insults and lacks creativity. Be more innovative so your products can compete globally. You need proper management and a better understanding of international marketing."