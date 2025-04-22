Don't show my movies - Angry Bimbo Ademoye warns Ghanaian TV stations [Video]

Prominent Nollywood actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye has formally denounced Ghanaian television stations for unauthorised broadcasting of her films, joining fellow Nigerian filmmakers Ruth Kadiri and Omoni Oboli in confronting what appears to be systemic intellectual property infringement by Ghanaian media entities.

In an impassioned video statement posted to her Instagram account, Ademoye expressed profound dismay at the persistent unauthorised use of her creative works.

The award-winning filmmaker revealed she initially pursued diplomatic resolution, offering to engage in licensing discussions with offending broadcasters.

However, after encountering repeated violations and disregard for copyright protections, she has rescinded all negotiation offers.

That TV station in Ghana, I'm talking to you; don't show my movies. I haven't given you permission. Before, I used to say, 'At least come to me; let's discuss and share, but now, I don't want your money. Don't show my movies

Multiple industry reports identify Ghana's Daily TV among several stations allegedly broadcasting Ademoye's content without proper licensing.

The actress has threatened legal escalation through appropriate regulatory channels should infringements persist.

Her grievances extend to digital platforms, with specific condemnation of YouTube channels including Ayodeji Films, Nolly Specials, and Nollynew Series for allegedly employing deceptive practices – using her film titles and promotional materials to attract viewers while displaying unrelated content.

Let the battle begin. I will not let anyone profit off my blood, sweat, and sleepless nights.

Ademoye asserted, signalling her readiness for potential legal action to protect her intellectual property rights.

This developing situation highlights ongoing tensions in West Africa's creative economy regarding cross-border content distribution and copyright enforcement.