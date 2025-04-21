V/R: Police intercept 38,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in a bus en route to Benin

In a decisive early morning operation on Friday, April 18, 2025, officers manning the Tadzewu-Mitsrikasa border checkpoint in Ghana's Volta Region uncovered a significant illegal arms shipment during routine vehicle inspection.

The interception occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. when police stopped a Hyundai bus with registration number GR 8246-Q travelling from Accra to Benin.

A comprehensive search of the vehicle revealed a carefully concealed cache of ammunition hidden beneath passenger luggage.

Authorities discovered 60 cartons containing 15,000 rounds of AAA cartridges alongside 72 cartons holding 18,000 rounds of BB cartridges.

The discovery represents one of the largest recent seizures of illegal ammunition in the region.

Police immediately detained the bus driver, 45-year-old Abasou Fousseni, and his 38-year-old assistant, Salisu Jalilu, for questioning. While both suspects initially denied any knowledge of the illicit cargo, subsequent police investigations established that the co-driver had secretly loaded the ammunition onto the vehicle prior to departure.

Following preliminary investigations, authorities granted the driver police enquiry bail, allowing him to continue the journey with passengers.

However, the co-driver remains in custody as the prime suspect and is expected to face court charges on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The differential treatment of the suspects reflects the evidence gathered during the initial probe.

In an official statement, DSP Felix Danku of the Volta Region Police Public Affairs Unit emphasised the service's unwavering commitment to combating transnational crime networks.

The seizure underscores ongoing regional efforts to disrupt weapons smuggling routes that threaten stability in the sub-region.