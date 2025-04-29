Richard Nii Armah announces retirement, speaks about political ambition

Ghanaian billionaire and renowned business magnate, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has announced his retirement from active business leadership, stating unequivocally that he harbours no political ambitions. According to him, his only desire is to see Ghana flourish economically.

Mr Quaye made these remarks during his retirement announcement ceremony held on Monday, 28 April, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra. In his address, he firmly dismissed any speculation about entering politics, clarifying that his post-retirement focus will be on nurturing entrepreneurship among Ghana’s youth.

My only aspiration is to see us thrive economically as a nation. I have no political ambitions whatsoever, as may be speculated. These actions will create many businesses that will support and sustain our nation’s economic growth

Shifting focus to youth empowerment

Announcing his formal retirement from all companies where he previously served as CEO or Board Chairman — both in Ghana and abroad — Mr Quaye declared his intention to lead a new vision centred on economic transformation.

As I begin my retirement from all my businesses in Ghana and other countries as CEO or Board Chairman, I want to focus my time and energy on leading this vision of bringing together young people with financial resources and those with exceptional skills and early-stage businesses, to trigger the economic revolution that will make our nation great and strong

In a candid message to young Ghanaians, Mr Quaye urged them to move beyond blame and instead become architects of their own futures.

As young people, let us not sit back and always complain and criticise our political leaders for failing to bring opportunities to us. This approach will lead us nowhere, and we will be complaining forever. Rather, let us rise up, take the bull by the horns, and create the opportunities for ourselves and for future generations

The retirement event also served as a platform to unveil the next generation of leadership. Lawyer Dei Kwarteng has been appointed Chairman of Bills Micro Credit, while Emmanuel Lamptey assumes the dual role of CEO and Board Chairman of Quick Angels. Both men expressed their readiness to build upon the solid foundation established by Mr Quaye.