Justice or sympathy: Ghanaians react to death sentence of Osinachi’s husband

Ghanaians have begun expressing strong reactions to the death sentence issued against Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, following his conviction for her murder.
On Monday, 28 April 2025, Justice Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, sentenced Nwachukwu to death by hanging after finding him guilty of culpable homicide in relation to the death of his wife on 8 April 2022.
The court ruled that the prosecution had met the required burden of proof, and therefore found Nwachukwu guilty on multiple counts. He had been arraigned on 3 June 2022 by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, representing the Nigerian government, on a 23-count charge including culpable homicide (punishable by death), spousal battery, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, and more.
Key evidence and testimonies
During the trial, the prosecution presented 17 witnesses, among them two of the late singer’s children who testified as the fourth and fifth witnesses (PW4 and PW5). Additionally, 25 documents were tendered as evidence in court.
For the defence, Nwachukwu himself took the stand and called four additional witnesses. Four documents were submitted as part of his defence.
Before the sentencing, his lawyer, Reginald Nwali, made a plea for leniency, stating in court:
We appeal to the court to temper justice with mercy
However, prosecution counsel Mrs Aderonke Imala argued firmly that the law should take its full course, stating:
The court must uphold the provisions of the law without compromise.
Sentencing breakdown
Justice Nwosu-Iheme subsequently sentenced Nwachukwu to death by hanging on Count 1. He also received:
Two years’ imprisonment each on Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18
Six months’ imprisonment on Count 10
Three years’ imprisonment on Count 11
Fines of ₦500,000 and ₦200,000 on Counts 6 and 7, respectively
The ruling has stirred emotional responses across social media in Ghana and beyond, with many users praising the Nigerian judiciary for delivering justice in a case that had drawn widespread outrage.
See reaction below;
Stephen Amegadze wrote; "That is not the Gospel we preach. The Gospel she so passionately sang does not approve of this. Life is sacred, and taking it is a grievous crime. Punish him anyhow, but don't touch his life. It's for God, and don't put yourself in the place of God."
All of a sudden added; " Best news ever."
NHYIRA NU Y3 added; " Good one there…. I believe in “ if you kill, you must also be killed”
Truth & Honesty said; " This is wild oo,I wld rada they give him life imprisonment or something cos dis one di33, mi y3m kraa ashi mi."
aust;n said; " some of us know for a fact that peter nwachukwu, osinachi's husband won't be killed. worse comes to worst, he ends up being an abandoned criminal. no governor will sign the death sentence lesson is, do not consciously allow anyone to kill you. if you notice anything shady, leave"
Prof. Joy N. Ezeilo (SAN, OON) said; " Justice has finally been served for the late gospel singer Osinachi, as the FCT High Court has convicted and sentenced her husband ( Peter Nwachukwu)for her tragic death in April 2022. This landmark ruling not only acts as a deterrent to potential offenders but also offers hope to victims of gender-based violence, encouraging them to break their silence. The mother and the twin sibling, now raising the three children who endured this traumatic experience, deserve unwavering support. Let this victory for justice catalyze change and protection for everyone."