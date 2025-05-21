Romance scam convict Hajia 4Reall reportedly set to be freed from U.S. prison tomorrow

Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4Reall, is reportedly set to walk free tomorrow, 22 May 2025, following the completion of her prison sentence in the United States.

The influencer, who was convicted for her involvement in a romance scam, has served a sentence of one year and one day at the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to exclusive information first shared by Snapchat blogger SelTheBomb and confirmed by FameBugs, Hajia 4Reall will be released within the next 24 hours. She is expected to return to Ghana shortly after her release, as part of a proposed self-deportation agreement made by her legal defence team during her sentencing on 28 June 2024.

With the next seven days, the 'Say Say What' singer is expected to be back home in Ghana,

Montrage was convicted for her role in a sophisticated romance fraud that defrauded individuals and companies across the United States between 2013 and 2019. The court found her guilty of conspiring with a network of scammers who posed as suitors to deceive victims out of large sums of money.

On 28 June 2024, the 32-year-old was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison. In addition to her custodial sentence, she was ordered to forfeit $216,475 and pay restitution totalling $1,387,458 to the victims.

She voluntarily surrendered to U.S. authorities on 29 July 2024 to begin her sentence. Her lawyers filed a request for her passport to be released upon completion of her sentence, a request that was approved by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken.