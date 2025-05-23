Akrobeto survives car accident on Kumasi highway

Veteran Ghanaian actor and host of Real News, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has been confirmed safe after being involved in a car accident on Friday morning, 24 May 2025.

The incident occurred at Konongo, a town along the Accra–Kumasi highway, while the beloved comedian was en route to Kumasi.

According to reports from UTV, Akrobeto’s vehicle was involved in a minor accident, but fortunately, he escaped unhurt. Sources close to the actor have assured the public that there were no serious injuries or fatalities involved in the mishap.

Fans of the Real News presenter took to social media to express relief upon hearing that he was safe. The news also sparked conversations around road safety , especially during long-distance travel.

Akrobeto, known for his comedic delivery of headlines and unique hosting style, has not publicly commented on the incident but is said to be in good health and high spirits.

More updates will be provided should further details emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, is a Ghanaian actor, comedian, and TV presenter. He is currently the host of the television show 'The Real News' on UTV.

He was born on 18 November 1962 at Ayirebi in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana and was the 1st child of his parents. For his basic education, he attended the Akyem Ayerebi L/A primary and middle school and completed it in the year 1979.

Akrobeto left for Accra at the age of 18 in the company of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo of Kristo Asafo Band. He performed in several productions including the Keysoap Concert Party in the 2000s and the "Who is Who' competition. He then started to feature and star in Kumawwod movies in 2008. Personal life

Akrobeto is married to Georgina Johnson and together, they have three children.