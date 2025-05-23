'I thought I might die' – Kofi Adomah thanks Ibrahim Mahama for eye injury support

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has finally opened up about the harrowing ordeal he endured after being shot in the face several months ago.
In a video posted to his Kofi TV YouTube channel on 22 May 2025, Kofi detailed his recovery journey, expressing immense gratitude to the many individuals who supported him throughout the traumatic period. Among the long list of benefactors, he highlighted key contributions from both his family and that of his wife, Miracle Adomah.
He also extended heartfelt appreciation to businessman Ibrahim Mahama, acknowledging his generous gesture—including offering to fly him in his private jet for treatment.
Today is just to say thank you. But as I’ve stated before, I won’t leave any issue unaddressed. Whatever needs to be done will be done. What I went through felt like the end. I thought I might die. Someone else was shot in the leg at Teshie-Nungua and didn’t survive. Mine was to the face. When you look at the scans, there are still fragments in there. Doctors say I’ll have to live with them for some time
Kofi Adomah was shot on 21 December 2024 while covering the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II during the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region. He was struck in the eye by a musket fired at close range by a chief’s bodyguard during a traditional gun salute.
He was initially treated at Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital and Berekum Holy Family Hospital, before being flown to Dubai for advanced medical attention. Following temporary blindness in one eye and subsequent complications in the other, he underwent further treatment in the United Kingdom.
Providing an update on his current condition, Kofi shared that although his vision is still impaired, he can now see well enough to function.
My eyes are not what they used to be, but I can now see someone standing in front of me. I can read messages. If the text is too small, I take a screenshot and zoom in. I’m able to get by, and I’m deeply thankful to God and to Ghanaians for their support
Kofi also vowed to address the lingering controversies and unanswered questions surrounding the incident in due course.