'I thought I might die' – Kofi Adomah thanks Ibrahim Mahama for eye injury support

Today is just to say thank you. But as I’ve stated before, I won’t leave any issue unaddressed. Whatever needs to be done will be done. What I went through felt like the end. I thought I might die. Someone else was shot in the leg at Teshie-Nungua and didn’t survive. Mine was to the face. When you look at the scans, there are still fragments in there. Doctors say I’ll have to live with them for some time