How Black Queens can still qualify for 2024 WAFCON quarter-finals

Ghana’s Black Queens still have a lifeline in the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) despite a difficult start to their Group C campaign.

With one group match remaining, qualification to the quarter-finals remains possible—but it will require a combination of a strong final performance and favourable results in other groups.

Understanding the 2024 WAFCON Format

The 2024 WAFCON features 12 teams divided into three groups (A, B, and C). Each group contains four teams. According to CAF rules:

The top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals.

The two best third-placed teams across all three groups also progress to the last eight.

This means a total of 8 teams will advance after the group stage.

Ghana’s Current Position in Group C

After two matches, the Black Queens sit third in Group C with one point, following a 2-0 loss to South Africa and a 1-1 draw with Mali.

Here’s the Group C standing after matchday two:

Ghana’s final group game is against Tanzania, while South Africa will play Mali.

What Ghana Must Do to Qualify

1. Beat Tanzania Convincingly

Ghana must win their final group game against Tanzania on Monday, July 15, 2025, to have any chance of advancing. A win will take them to four points, which could be enough to finish second or qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, a narrow win may not be sufficient. The Black Queens must aim to boost their goal difference to increase their chances of qualifying ahead of other third-placed teams in Groups A and B.

2. Hope for a Draw or Big Win for South Africa

If South Africa beats Mali, they’ll finish with six points and top the group. If Ghana beats Tanzania, they’ll finish with four points, and Mali will remain on four as well. The second-place position would then be determined by goal difference between Ghana and Mali.

Alternatively, if Mali and South Africa draw, Mali will finish with five points, South Africa with four. Ghana can still finish with four points and hope to edge South Africa on goal difference for second place. Either way, Ghana must score goals and win well.

3. Qualify as One of the Best Third-Placed Teams

If Ghana doesn’t finish in the top two, there’s still a chance to qualify as one of the two best third-placed teams across all groups. To do this, Ghana must:

Defeat Tanzania

Finish with at least 4 points.

Have a better goal difference and goals scored than the third-placed teams in Groups A and B

This route is only available if Ghana wins their last game. A draw or loss will eliminate them.