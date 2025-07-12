The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tema West in the 2024 general election has issued a fiery warning in response to the violence that rocked the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun, declaring that his party will “arm and prepare” for the upcoming Akwatia elections if such attacks persist.

The comments follow an incident where unidentified assailants allegedly aligned with the NDC disrupted voting and assaulted NPP members.

Amfo Sefa condemned the incident and laid blame squarely on the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He described the acts of violence at the St Peter’s Methodist Church polling station as a “dangerous precedent” that threatens Ghana’s democratic processes.

Among those attacked during the chaos were former Fisheries Minister Hawa Koomson and Nana Akua Afriyie, the NPP parliamentary candidate in the rerun election.

Speaking to Channel One News, Amfo Sefa said the NDC was using aggression and intimidation as political tools to influence election results.

This is a sad and dangerous precedent that is being set by the NDC. Over the years, whenever there is a by-election, we in the NPP conduct ourselves democratically

READ ALSO: Top 15 strongest currencies in Africa in 2025

He stated.

When interviewer Hanson Agyemang referenced the NPP’s involvement in the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, Amfo Sefa did not back down.

Is that to say we should continue? If that is what you are saying, then it means we should prepare for Akwatia. We have to arm ourselves and get ready. And we will repeat it there

He fired back.

READ MORE: 10 largest military bases in the world

He then doubled down, rallying his party's grassroots supporters:

We are telling our boys and men: get ready, arm yourselves, and prepare for Akwatia. We will meet there and repeat the same thing that they [the NDC] have done in Ablekuma North.

Watch video below