Tottenham Hotspur has officially unveiled Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus in a stunning £55 million transfer from West Ham United, marking him as the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history.

The 24-year-old midfielder signed a six-year deal until 2031 and was introduced through a culturally rich 38-second video featuring a remixed version of Stonebwoy’s hit song ‘Overlord’—tailored to include references to “Spurs” and “Kudus” in a bold tribute to the player’s Ghanaian roots.

Kudus’ Grand Welcome: Music Meets Football

In the unveiling video, Kudus dons Tottenham’s new away jersey, holds a microphone, and declares, “I only wanted Spurs,” showcasing his passion for the club.

The inclusion of Stonebwoy’s music adds an authentic Ghanaian cultural layer to the announcement.

The friendship between Kudus and Stonebwoy began during Kudus’ time at Ajax and strengthened during a West Ham match where the artist witnessed Kudus’ first Premier League goal live.

Transfer Breakdown

Finalised on July 10, 2025, Kudus’ transfer follows persistent interest from Tottenham, who had to raise their initial £50 million bid after rejection.

The deal was ultimately sealed at £55 million, beating competition from Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

This also marks the first transfer between Spurs and West Ham since 2011, breaking a 14-year hiatus between the London rivals.

Kudus will wear the number 20 shirt under new head coach Thomas Frank, who sees him as a key piece in Spurs’ Champions League push after their 2024/25 Europa League triumph.

Mohammed Kudus: Career Overview and Premier League Record

Kudus leaves West Ham after 80 appearances, 19 goals, and 13 assists. He had a brilliant first season, scoring 14 goals and earning Sky Sports’ Premier League Newcomer of the Year.

Though his second season was less prolific due to tactical shifts, his raw talent and versatility remain undeniable.

Before his Premier League journey, Kudus starred at Ajax with 27 goals in 87 games, winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles. He rose through Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy, later moving to FC Nordsjaelland, then Ajax in 2020.

Cultural and Fan Impact

The unveiling, amplified by Stonebwoy’s ‘Overlord’ remix, has gone viral on social media, with fans praising Tottenham’s creative approach and recognition of Kudus’ Ghanaian heritage.

The move is seen as a proud moment for Ghanaian football, blending sports and culture in a unique celebration of identity.

What This Means for Tottenham

Kudus joins a refreshed Tottenham squad featuring Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, and rising star Luka Vuskovic.

His ability to play on the right wing, in midfield, or as a forward gives Frank much-needed tactical flexibility. He’ll compete for a spot against the likes of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, and Brennan Johnson.