Amber Rose Howard files for divorce from Dwight Howard after 6 months of marriage

Amber Rose Howard, wife of former NBA star Dwight Howard, has officially filed for divorce just six months after their January 11, 2025, wedding.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star and rapper, known professionally as Amy Luciani, filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia, citing that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation”.

Rose is seeking alimony and has requested that the court ensure all marital property and assets be equitably divided.

The couple, who went public with their relationship and engagement in December 2024, appeared to be on good terms until recently.

Rose has reportedly removed all traces of Howard from her social media pages.

Notably, just last month, she released a children’s book under Howard’s last name, indicating that the split may have been unexpected.

Dwight Howard, 39, has not yet publicly addressed the divorce filing.

The former NBA champion and three-time Defensive Player of the Year is currently playing in the BIG3 League.

He was also named among the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame first-time nominees.

The NBA champ is a dad to five children: sons Braylon, 17; David, 11; and Dwight, 12; and daughters Layla, 15, and Jayde, 14, whom he shares with five different women.

In July 2023, a man named Stephen Harper filed a bombshell civil lawsuit against Howard, alleging the athlete committed sexual assault and battery against him during a July 2021 meeting at Howard’s Georgia residence.

Howard’s lawyer denied the claims and said his client and Harper had “a private consensual encounter” that “was made public for profit”.