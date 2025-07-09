Starting July 15, 2025, YouTube is rolling out a major update to its monetisation policies, targeting low-effort, AI-generated, and mass-produced content that has flooded the platform in recent years.

This move is aimed at rewarding original creators while eliminating channels that exploit repetitive or automated formats for quick ad revenue.

Under the new guidelines, any channel that relies heavily on third-party content with minimal edits, AI-generated voiceovers, or compilation-style videos with no substantial human input could be demonetised.

Common examples include endless slideshows, text-to-speech listicles, and reaction videos with no personal commentary.

YouTube's focus is shifting toward transformative content—videos that add unique value through personal insights, storytelling, or educational input.

Simply recycling existing material with little originality will no longer meet the standards for monetisation under the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

What Creators Need to Do to Stay Monetised

To remain eligible for ad revenue, creators must:

READ ALSO: Top 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2025

Add meaningful commentary or educational context to reused content.

Ensure that reaction videos include clear, original input—not just playback of existing clips.

Make sure vlogs and tutorials reflect a personal touch or unique presentation, rather than relying on public footage or AI-narrated scripts.

The core eligibility requirements remain the same:

At least 1,000 subscribers

READ MORE: 10 largest military bases in the world

Either 4,000 valid public watch hours in the past 12 months or 10 million valid YouTube Shorts views in the last 90 days.

However, YouTube will now implement stricter manual and AI-powered reviews to enforce these updated policies.

Channels That Violate the Rules Will Lose Monetisation Access

Any channel found violating the new standards will be removed from the YouTube Partner Program and must correct the issues before reapplying. This signals a new era where originality and creativity are not just encouraged—but required.

The policy overhaul comes in response to a growing number of AI-generated "faceless" channels that flood the platform with low-value videos.

YouTube aims to clean up its recommendation engine, rebuild viewer trust, and support genuine creators by promoting authentic, human-driven content.

Why This Matters for Content Creators

For YouTube creators, this update represents a critical turning point. Those who fail to evolve—by relying on automation, shortcuts, or content scraping—risk being shut out of monetisation entirely.

But for creators who double down on personal creativity, storytelling, and educational value, the platform promises more visibility and monetisation opportunities.