V/R: Police exhume several dead bodies from shrine, arrest 6 in suspected ritual killing

The Homicide Unit of the Ghana Police Service has made a major breakthrough in a suspected ritual murder case involving the disappearance of 28-year-old Nelson Anyana.

An intensive investigation led to the discovery and exhumation of multiple human remains buried within a shrine at Gblorkope, located in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

This operation follows a report filed by Comfort Hatse, the mother of the deceased, who informed police that her son had gone missing on December 4, 2024, after leaving home to meet a woman named Augustina Fiawoyife. He was officially declared missing on December 17.

MUST READ: Top 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2025

Working with three key suspects, homicide detectives from the Volta Regional Police Command searched a property believed to be used for ritualistic practices.

The team exhumed Nelson Anyana’s body, buried beneath idols at the Gblorkope shrine, confirming suspicions of ritual murder.

The police further uncovered three additional human skeletal remains buried under separate idols at the same location.

Additional human body parts, believed to belong to other victims, were also discovered buried in surrounding bushes, raising fears that the site may have been a hub for serial ritual killings.

Six individuals have since been arrested and arraigned in connection with the murder.

The suspects include:

Augustina Fiawoyife, unemployed

Wisdom Hedidor, herbalist

Courage Bedzo, kente weaver

Gblor Noah, alias Ekpedzi, 37, fetish priest

Gblor John, 38, security guard

Gblor Johannes, 27, lotto writer

READ MORE: 10 largest military bases in the world

The last three, all brothers, are believed to operate the Gblorkope shrine.

According to the police, the murder was orchestrated by Wisdom Hedidor, who had reportedly grown jealous of the deceased’s relationship with Augustina, his romantic partner.

Investigations reveal that around the same period, fetish priest Gblor Noah allegedly requested a human body for ritual purposes in exchange for payment.

Courage Bedzo is said to have relayed the request to Hedidor, who agreed to carry out the killing.

On December 12, 2024, Augustina lured Nelson Anyana to a quiet area in Adidome, where Hedidor and Bedzo ambushed and strangled him, allegedly in the presence of Augustina.

The body was later purchased by the fetish priest and his associate, Gblor Johannes, for GH¢7,000. It was transported to the shrine at Gblorkope, used in ritual practices, and buried under one of the idols.

Following the operation, all six suspects were arraigned before the Ho District Court. They face charges of abetment of crime, to wit, murder, and conspiracy to commit crime, to wit, murder.

Watch Video below

Police say forensic analysis is underway to identify the other human remains recovered and to determine if more suspects should be charged.

The shocking discovery has triggered public outrage and fear among residents of the Central Tongu District, with many demanding swift justice and a broader crackdown on suspected ritual networks in the region.