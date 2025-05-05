Pulse logo
Top 10 Africa's most subscribed musicians on YouTube

05 May 2025 at 16:24
Mohamed Ramadan, Saad Lamjarred, and Soolking top YouTube’s African music charts, with six Egyptian artists making the top 10 most subscribed list.

YouTube has become one of the most powerful platforms for African musicians to connect with global audiences, and the numbers speak volumes. Based on current subscription data, North African artists are leading the continent in digital fan bases.

Below is a list of the top 10 most subscribed African musicians on YouTube, showcasing a diverse range of musical talent, particularly from Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria.

North African stars take the lead

At the top of the chart is Mohamed Ramadan, the Egyptian actor and musician, who boasts an impressive 15.9 million subscribers. Close behind him is Moroccan pop sensation Saad Lamjarred with 15.5 million. These two artists have set the benchmark for digital music reach across Africa.

Algerian rapper Soolking takes third place with 10.9 million subscribers, demonstrating the growing popularity of North African hip-hop and fusion genres.

East Africa’s leading voice

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential musicians, ranks fourth with 9.99 million subscribers. He is the only East African act in the top five, cementing his status as a continental powerhouse in Bongo Flava and Afro-pop.

Other notable figures

Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny follows closely with 8.87 million subscribers, while Hassan Shakosh, also from Egypt, commands 8.61 million fans on the platform.

Rising Moroccan talent Zouhair Bahaoui comes in at 7.83 million, with Tunisian rapper Balti holding strong at 7.26 million subscribers.

Legendary Egyptian pop icon Amr Diab, known for his decades-long career, ranks ninth with 6.28 million, followed by singer Sherine with 5.79 million subscribers.

Full List of Africa’s Top 10 Most Subscribed Musicians on YouTube

Rank

Artist

Country

Subscribers

1

Mohamed Ramadan

Egypt

15.9M

2

Saad Lamjarred

Morocco

15.5M

3

Soolking

Algeria

10.9M

4

Diamond Platnumz

Tanzania

9.99M

5

Tamer Hosny

Egypt

8.87M

6

Hassan Shakosh

Egypt

8.61M

7

Zouhair Bahaoui

Morocco

7.83M

8

Balti

Tunisia

7.26M

9

Amr Diab

Egypt

6.28M

10

Sherine

Egypt

5.79M

Remarkably, six of the top 10 artists hail from Egypt, underscoring the country’s dominance in the digital music space. From legendary figures like Amr Diab to younger sensations such as Hassan Shakosh, Egyptian artists are leveraging YouTube to maintain and grow their fan bases beyond borders. Sub-Saharan Africa’s Growing Presence While North Africa currently leads in subscriber count, artists from Sub-Saharan Africa—especially from Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania—are experiencing rapid growth in YouTube reach. With rising stars continuing to break into the mainstream, the digital landscape is expected to shift in coming years.

