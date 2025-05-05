Top 10 Africa's most subscribed musicians on YouTube

YouTube has become one of the most powerful platforms for African musicians to connect with global audiences, and the numbers speak volumes. Based on current subscription data, North African artists are leading the continent in digital fan bases.

Below is a list of the top 10 most subscribed African musicians on YouTube, showcasing a diverse range of musical talent, particularly from Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria.

North African stars take the lead

At the top of the chart is Mohamed Ramadan, the Egyptian actor and musician, who boasts an impressive 15.9 million subscribers. Close behind him is Moroccan pop sensation Saad Lamjarred with 15.5 million. These two artists have set the benchmark for digital music reach across Africa.

Algerian rapper Soolking takes third place with 10.9 million subscribers, demonstrating the growing popularity of North African hip-hop and fusion genres.

East Africa’s leading voice

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential musicians, ranks fourth with 9.99 million subscribers. He is the only East African act in the top five, cementing his status as a continental powerhouse in Bongo Flava and Afro-pop.

Other notable figures

Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny follows closely with 8.87 million subscribers, while Hassan Shakosh, also from Egypt, commands 8.61 million fans on the platform.

Rising Moroccan talent Zouhair Bahaoui comes in at 7.83 million, with Tunisian rapper Balti holding strong at 7.26 million subscribers.

Legendary Egyptian pop icon Amr Diab, known for his decades-long career, ranks ninth with 6.28 million, followed by singer Sherine with 5.79 million subscribers.

Full List of Africa’s Top 10 Most Subscribed Musicians on YouTube

Rank Artist Country Subscribers 1 Mohamed Ramadan Egypt 15.9M 2 Saad Lamjarred Morocco 15.5M 3 Soolking Algeria 10.9M 4 Diamond Platnumz Tanzania 9.99M 5 Tamer Hosny Egypt 8.87M 6 Hassan Shakosh Egypt 8.61M 7 Zouhair Bahaoui Morocco 7.83M 8 Balti Tunisia 7.26M 9 Amr Diab Egypt 6.28M

10 Sherine Egypt 5.79M