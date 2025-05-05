A Plus admits he was never a fan of his own music

Musician-turned-political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has revealed that he was never particularly fond of his own music.

In a candid interview on the Upside Down show on Channel One TV, hosted by Nana Tuffuor Boateng and Frema Adunyame, A Plus opened up about his uneasy relationship with his musical career.

I created music that I couldn’t listen to. Whenever I heard someone play my songs, I just wished they would end

A Plus explained that his discomfort stemmed from the language and subject matter in his tracks, which he felt did not align with his personal values or artistic preferences.

Recalling a dramatic moment at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, A Plus described a situation where the intense reaction of fans made him feel unsafe. “I had to leave that moment,” he said with a laugh, noting the unpredictable nature of fame.

Despite his personal misgivings about his music, A Plus emphasised that his primary goal was to use music as a platform to raise awareness about national issues. “I made music because I wanted my voice to be heard. I saw myself as a leader who used my art to inspire change,” he said.