King Promise vows to deliver Grammy-level show at upcoming TGMAs

05 May 2025 at 10:33
Ghanaian music star King Promise says his TGMA 2025 performance will match international standards, assuring fans of a spectacle akin to the Grammy Awards.
King Promise
Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation King Promise has promised an electrifying performance at the upcoming 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), confidently likening the experience to the world-renowned Grammy Awards.

Speaking on Showbiz United ahead of the highly anticipated event, the “Terminator” hitmaker assured fans that his stage performance would meet global standards in terms of production and delivery.

King Promise

READ MORE: I'll change clothes 3 times – Mahama to dazzle on Ghana Fashion Week catwalk

You’ve seen the tour I just completed, and you’ve seen the level of investment we’ve put into production. I’m bringing that same energy and quality to the TGMAs, I told my team we need to go all out. This performance must feel like you're watching the Grammys.

King Promise also expressed confidence in clinching the coveted Artiste of the Year award at this year’s TGMAs. He cited his consistency, global reach, and overall impact on the music industry as clear indicators of why he deserves the title.

I’m aiming to win all ten of my nominations at this year’s TGMAs

READ MORE: We have talent in Ghana too - Mahama bans foreign movies from presidential jet

The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is scheduled for 10 May 2025, with King Promise billed as one of the headline performers. As one of the top contenders for the evening’s most prestigious award, fans and industry watchers alike are eager to see how the celebrated artiste will bring his international flair to Ghana’s biggest music night.

