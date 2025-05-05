King Promise vows to deliver Grammy-level show at upcoming TGMAs

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation King Promise has promised an electrifying performance at the upcoming 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), confidently likening the experience to the world-renowned Grammy Awards.

Speaking on Showbiz United ahead of the highly anticipated event, the “Terminator” hitmaker assured fans that his stage performance would meet global standards in terms of production and delivery.

You’ve seen the tour I just completed, and you’ve seen the level of investment we’ve put into production. I’m bringing that same energy and quality to the TGMAs, I told my team we need to go all out. This performance must feel like you're watching the Grammys.

King Promise also expressed confidence in clinching the coveted Artiste of the Year award at this year’s TGMAs. He cited his consistency, global reach, and overall impact on the music industry as clear indicators of why he deserves the title.

I’m aiming to win all ten of my nominations at this year’s TGMAs