We have talent in Ghana too - Mahama bans foreign movies from presidential jet

President John Dramani Mahama has reinstated a ban on screening foreign content aboard the presidential jet, reaffirming his commitment to supporting the Ghanaian film industry—a policy he first introduced during his previous administration

Speaking at the launch of the Black Star Experience held at Black Star Square on 1 May 2025, Mr Mahama announced plans to revive an initiative from his previous administration which prioritised showcasing Ghanaian films onboard the presidential aircraft.

During my time in office in 2012, I insisted that only Ghanaian films be shown on the presidential jet. I intend to reinstate that directive

Reflecting on his days as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon, Mr Mahama recalled how student theatre played a formative role in his appreciation for the performing arts.

I remember as a young student in Legon, we had a small drama studio. Students had to perform choreographed pieces as part of their exams, and we had to pay to attend. Their African-inspired performances were beautiful

I asked then that we stop showing foreign films on the presidential jet and replace them with Ghanaian productions. The aircraft is currently out for servicing, but once it returns, I’ll direct that all foreign films be removed and replaced with Ghanaian content.

President Mahama also recalled an amusing Kumawood film he had watched during his presidency, featuring popular actors LilWin and Van Vicker.

I watched a hilarious film where armed robbers attacked Van Vicker. LilWin and his wife found him unconscious. When his wife asked who he was, LilWin responded that the man was a white man who had fallen from a plane. These films are entertaining. We have the talent here in Ghana