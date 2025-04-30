Patapaa claims ‘One Corner’ is bigger than all Black Sherif songs globally

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has stirred controversy by declaring that his viral hit ‘One Corner’ has had a greater global impact than any track by award-winning artist Black Sherif.

Speaking on the Savage Room podcast on 29 April 2025, the ‘Sco Pa Tu Manaa’ hitmaker stated that Black Sherif’s popularity is largely restricted to Nigeria, primarily because of his affiliation with Empire Records.

Black Sherif is signed to Empire, so his music is mostly known in Nigeria, not worldwide. I am a global artiste. Which of his songs has gone international? Even my collaboration with Kawoula is bigger than any of his

Since he joined a Nigerian label, he’s practically a Nigerian artiste now. Have you noticed Ghanaians are no longer vibing to his music since the initial hype died down?

Patapaa further highlighted the cross-border success of ‘One Corner’, citing it as a catalyst for the visit of Nigerian TikTok personality Peller to Ghana. According to the artist, the song's organic popularity drove the trend without the need for paid promotion.

I didn’t give Peller even a cedi to promote my song. He made a video because ‘One Corner’ was already viral. It was trending in Europe

He also noted that Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale played a role in bringing Peller to Ghana following the song’s success:

Shatta Wale was the one who invited Peller. I wasn’t even in the country when he arrived. Nigerians rarely support Ghanaian songs, apart from VIP and ‘One Corner