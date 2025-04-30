Father Ankrah reveals highest-paying social media platforms - It’s not TikTok

Ghanaian actor and digital content creator Father Ankrah has weighed in on the monetisation challenges facing creatives in the country, particularly those relying on TikTok. According to him, while the platform can boost visibility, it offers little to no financial return for Ghana-based creators.

TikTok fame doesn’t pay in Ghana

In a recent interview, on Fire and Ice podcast, Father Ankrah made it clear that going viral on TikTok in Ghana does not necessarily translate to financial success. He noted that despite garnering large numbers of views and followers, Ghanaian creators earn very little directly from the platform.

READ MORE: Cultural festivals you must attend in Africa before you die

TikTok can make you go viral and famous, but here in Ghana, we don’t earn money directly from TikTok regardless of your views or following.

Father Ankrah explained that the primary sources of income for TikTok users in Ghana come from brand endorsements and TikTok Live features, rather than from the platform itself.

We only make money from adverts and TikTok Live. The only platforms that actually pay creators in Ghana are YouTube and Facebook