Kwame Opoku snatched my 'sugar mommy' at Kotoko - Justice Blay accuses ex-teammate

Former Asante Kotoko player Justice Blay has made shocking claims about his ex-teammate Kwame Opoku, saying he stole his girlfriend and broke their friendship.

Speaking on Kumasi's Pure FM, Blay explained how their close bond turned sour after he discovered Opoku was secretly seeing his partner.

The drama began when Blay introduced his girlfriend to Opoku, thinking he could trust his teammate. However, things went wrong just weeks later. Blay revealed:

I once introduced my girlfriend to Kwame Opoku because I considered him a close friend. A few weeks later, I started having issues with her. That's when I discovered Opoku had been secretly seeing her behind my back.

What made Blay suspicious was his girlfriend's sudden knowledge about team matters. She seemed to know everything that happened inside the club before he even told her. He added:

She suddenly seemed to know everything happening inside the team's clubhouse; every move I made, she somehow already knew.

How the betrayal affected their relationship

At first, Blay thought someone from the club's security team was sharing information with his girlfriend. But the truth came out during a heated confrontation.

At first, I suspected the security man was feeding her information. But after a confrontation, he admitted that it was actually Opoku who had been telling her everything. I reported the matter to Coach Prosper Ogum and the team manager.

The betrayal destroyed their friendship, though both players tried to keep their personal issues from affecting their football performances.

From that point on, things were never the same between me and Opoku in camp. While we made sure it didn't affect our performance on the pitch, I knew I could never trust him again.

Opoku returned to Asante Kotoko in January 2025 after spending three years away from the club. Meanwhile, Blay joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2022 but was released in June this year when told he wasn't needed for the new season.