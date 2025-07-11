Laryea Kingston questions Kudus’ Spurs move: Chelsea would have been better

Former Ghana player Laryea Kingston believes Mohammed Kudus should have joined Chelsea instead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Kudus yesterday finalised his £55 million move to the North London club after leaving West Ham United. Chelsea were also interested in the Ghana star but never made a serious offer.

Speaking to Accra-based radio station Sporty FM, Kingston said the Tottenham move was good but could have been better for the Ghanaian player. Kingston explained:

Mohammed Kudus moving from West Ham to Tottenham is one step in his career

He added that moving to Kudus would have a better deal for the 24-year-old.

But I was expecting him to move to a bigger club like Chelsea.

READ ALSO: How different players have paid tribute to Diogo Jota with goal celebrations

Kudus becomes most expensive Ghanaian player

The transfer makes Kudus the most expensive Ghanaian player ever, beating the £45 million Arsenal paid for Thomas Partey from Atlético Madrid in 2020.

The transfer was completed on July 10, 2025, after weeks of interest from Tottenham. The London club had to increase their first offer of £50 million after West Ham turned it down.

Tottenham officially announced the signing of the 24-year-old midfielder in a £55 million deal from West Ham on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The deal was finally agreed at £55 million, with Tottenham beating other clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester United who were all interested in signing the talented midfielder.

Kudus has signed a six-year contract that runs until 2031. Spurs introduced him with a special 42-second video featuring a special rendition of Stonebwoy's popular song “Overlord.”