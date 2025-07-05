Chelsea ready to outbid top club for Kudus' signature after Maresca's comments

Chelsea are preparing to outbid London rivals Tottenham in the race for Mohammed Kudus by launching a £60 million bid for the West Ham star, according to reports.

The Blues are getting ready to table an official offer worth £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons for the Ghana international, who has become one of the summer's most sought-after players.

This move would see them outbid their London rivals Tottenham, who have already had at least one offer rejected by the Hammers.

Spurs have been chasing Kudus for weeks, with their latest bid reportedly worth around £55 million being turned down by West Ham. However, Chelsea now appear ready to steal a march on their Premier League rivals by offering a more attractive package.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been in brilliant form since joining West Ham from Ajax for £38 million in 2023.

He's made 80 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals across all competitions and establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Mohammed Kudus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Enzo Maresca's comments on Kudus

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was asked about Kudus following his side's 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

The Italian manager was careful with his words but didn't hide his admiration for the player.

Clearly aware of the transfer speculation swirling around the Ghana international, Maresca said:

He's a West Ham player, so I can't say much. The only thing I can say is that I've known Kudus since his time at Ajax.

West Ham are understood to be holding out for at least £60 million before they'll consider selling their prized asset, which puts Chelsea's improved offer right in the ballpark of what the Hammers are looking for.