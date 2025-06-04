Chelsea enter race to sign Mohammed Kudus before Club World Cup starts - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Ghana international Mohammed Kudus as they look to bolster their squad for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues are among several clubs keeping close tabs on the West Ham midfielder, who has an £85 million release clause that can only be triggered by Premier League sides during the first ten days of July.

The Conference League winners want to poach Kudus immediately, per Daily Mail, as they prepare for their Club World Cup campaign, which kicks off against Los Angeles FC on 16th June. They'll then face Flamengo and ES Tunis in the group stages of the tournament.

The west London club aren't putting all their eggs in one basket though.

Chelsea target other stars

They're also tracking Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, with a bid expected to be lodged this week. Brighton's Joao Pedro remains on their radar too, although Newcastle and Arsenal are also circling the Brazilian forward.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been in discussions with AC Milan about signing goalkeeper Mike Maignan for around £25 million.

The 29-year-old French keeper has just 12 months left on his contract, making him an attractive option. If Maignan arrives, Chelsea could offload Djordje Petrovic, with West Ham reportedly interested in the Serbian shot-stopper.

On the incoming front, Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap after activating his £30 million release clause and sorting out personal terms with the player.

They've also wrapped up the arrival of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Dario Essugo for £18.5 million, finalising a deal that was agreed back in March.