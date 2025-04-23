Real Madrid’s Vini Jr faces possible two-year ban for alleged FIFA rule breaches

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is reportedly being investigated by FIFA for allegedly breaking conflict of interest rules by owning stakes in multiple football clubs.

If found guilty, he could face a suspension from professional football for up to two years.

The investigation, first reported by Spanish outlet Marca, claims that FIFA has found evidence suggesting the Brazilian star has ownership interests in more than one club. This goes against FIFA’s strict rules, which are meant to protect the fairness and integrity of the sport.

According to FIFA regulations, active players are not allowed to own or have control over multiple professional football clubs.

Details of the case

According to Spanish outlet Marca and Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the Brazilian forward has come under scrutiny following a formal complaint filed by Tiberis Holding do Brasil to FIFA’s Ethics Committee on April 7.

Tiberis previously held a 16.5% stake in Athletic Club of São João del Rei, a Brazilian team recently promoted to Serie B. The company claims it was bypassed in a share acquisition deal, where controlling ownership was allegedly transferred to ALL Agenciamento Esportivo, a company owned by Vinicius and his father, Thacilo Soares.

FIFA’s concerns have grown due to Vinicius’s reported connections with Portuguese club Alverca, raising red flags over potential conflicts of interest in international transfers. A recent loan deal involving Rafael Conceição, who moved from São João del Rei to Alverca, is believed to be one of the triggers for the probe.

The maximum penalty for this violation is a two-year suspension. In addition to the risk of being suspended, Vinicius could also face a substantial financial fine and may be forced to relinquish certain shares he currently holds.

At the moment, FIFA has not made an official announcement. Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid have also not made any public comments. Legal experts believe the case could go on for a while and might end up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).