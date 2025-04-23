Man United target Ghanaian-born goalkeeper as Andre Onana’s replacement - Report

Manchester United are looking at Ghanaian-born goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, as reported by Spanish news outlet AS.

Onana’s time as United’s first-choice goalkeeper could soon come to an end, with the Red Devils now said to be searching Serie A again for a new shot-stopper. Their attention has turned to Suzuki, a 22-year-old rising star currently playing for Parma.

Although Suzuki is not yet a household name in the Premier League, he has been impressing many in Italy. He joined Parma last summer from Belgian side VV Sint-Truiden for €7.5 million, and he has quickly established himself as a key player for the newly-promoted club.

Born in the United States to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother, Suzuki has chosen to represent Japan internationally. Now, he could be set for one of the biggest moves of his career, with Manchester United reportedly very interested in securing his services.

According to AS, United are "pushing harder" to sign the talented goalkeeper, who has a €40 million release clause that will become active at the end of the current season.

Compared to the €55 million United spent on Onana in 2023, Suzuki would offer a more affordable option with plenty of potential for growth.

Onana's Red Devils struggles

Onana’s time at Old Trafford has been mixed. Signed from Inter Milan with high hopes, he has struggled for consistency, with several mistakes and a lack of clean sheets causing frustration among fans and club officials.

With United’s defence continuing to look shaky, the pressure is mounting on the club to rethink their goalkeeping plans. Bringing in Suzuki could be part of a fresh start as they aim to rebuild their backline.