‘I’d have dropped dead’ - Deadly snake terrifies golfers, fans at golf course (Video)

Golfers in Australia were left stunned after a giant venomous snake was spotted slithering across a golf course.

The snake, believed to be nearly three metres long (about 9 feet 10 inches), was seen moving across the fairway at the famous Magenta Shores golf course in New South Wales.

A video of the shocking moment quickly went viral on social media, leaving many people around the world frightened.

The snake has been identified as an Eastern Brown, which is known as one of Australia's deadliest snakes. Despite injecting just 4 milligrams of venom with each bite (less than a thousandth of an ounce), it can still kill a person.

The Eastern Brown is also known for its speed and agility and is ranked as the third most dangerous snake in Australia.

Thankfully, Eastern Browns are not known to attack humans unless they feel threatened. Speaking to News Australia, Austin Pols from Sydney Snakes and Wildlife Removal explained:

It looks to be nearly three metres. Usually, they only grow to two metres with an average of about 1.5 metres. Anything larger is spectacular. It seems to be very well fed and has survived many seasons.

Pols also said that golf courses are perfect homes for snakes because they offer everything a snake needs – food, water, shelter, and sunshine. He added:

We get called to golf courses quite often.

Advice when in contact with snakes on golf course

His advice for anyone who sees a snake while playing golf:

If you encounter one, keep your distance and let it pass by. Luckily, golf courses are usually well maintained, making it hard to step on a snake accidentally and risk getting bitten.

Eastern brown snakes are endemic to eastern Australia and are responsible for more human fatalities than any other snake species in the country.