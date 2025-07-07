Ghana Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren says his team has what it takes to win the ultimate at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) despite not being favourites.

Kim believes they can be the dark horse of the tournament by upsetting the heavy favourites to achieve a historic victory.

Speaking to the media in Morocco ahead of their opener against South Africa on Monday, July 7, 2025, he expressed confidence in the girls' ability to defeat every opponent they face. Kim shared:

Of course, we know we’re a bit of an underdog, but I know that we have the quality in this group to beat all the teams in this tournament.

Despite inadequate preparations leading up to the tournament, Kim maintains that the girls are ready for the continental competition after playing a few friendly games. He added:

We’ve grown a lot over the last month, physically and tactically. I think the players would agree. We’re in much better shape than we were a month ago. Ghana has so much talent; it’s in the DNA. Add 5% of the Swedish mentality, and you have a team that’s not just good in Africa, but good in the world.

Ghana Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren

When questioned about the mix of young talent and seasoned players in the team, Kim swiftly rejected the notion that age would play a key role.

We won’t win or lose because of age. The best players will be on the pitch, and hopefully the best team will win.

Ghana battle South Africa today

The Black Queens begin their WAFCON campaign against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa at 1600 GMT. They have been undefeated against South Africa since 2012.