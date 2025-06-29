Nigeria are better - Ghana coach acknowledges gap before showdown

Ghana's Black Queens coach has admitted his team faces "one step up" in quality than their previous opponents when they take on Nigeria in what promises to be their toughest test before the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren made the frank assessment ahead of Sunday's high-profile friendly against their regional rivals, acknowledging that Nigeria represents a significant jump in standard from their previous opponents.

The Black Queens will wrap up their preparations for the 2024 Women's AFCON with the match on June 29, 2025, having already secured wins over Malawi and Benin in their opening warm-up games.

However, Bjorkegren believes the encounter with Nigeria will be far more challenging than anything his side has faced so far. Bjorkegren said:

With full respect to Malawi and Benin that we have played against, Nigeria is one step up, one of the best teams in Africa; good players in almost every position, so it's going to be a very tough game, but that's also what we need now.

We have to show that our lowest level is high enough…so it's just going to be fun to match against one of the best teams, and I'm really looking forward to that one.

Ghana's WAFCON group

The Women's AFCON tournament will take place in Morocco from July 5 to 26, 2025. The Black Queens have been placed in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.