‘Very sad’ - Social media divided over top Ghanaian player's move to Cambodia

Heart of Lions goalscorer Nana Kwame Oppong has made a shock move to Cambodia, snubbing Ghana's top teams to join Visakha FC.

The 23-year-old bagged 11 goals in 28 games last season, catching the eye of big clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. But rather than stay put, he's decided to try his luck in Southeast Asia.

Oppong first rocked up at Heart of Lions on loan from Tamale Liberty in 2023, scoring twice in 15 matches. The Kpando side were impressed and made it permanent for the next season.

That turned out to be a smart move. The striker's sharp finishing and hard work made him one of the Ghana Premier League's most dependable goalgetters.

Now Phnom Penh-based Visakha FC have snapped him up as they go after their first-ever Cambodian Premier League title. The club's been bringing in African players to beef up their squad and reckon Oppong is just what they need for their title push.

With the new season kicking off on August 9, 2025, Visakha will be hoping their new Ghanaian signing can help fire them to the championship they've been chasing.

Nana Kwame Oppong

It's quite a gamble for Oppong, but sometimes the biggest risks bring the biggest rewards.

Meanwhile, his decision to snub Ghana’s big guns to sign for an unknown club has been met with mixed reactions by football fans on social media. While others applaud for taking a bold move, some simply couldn’t wrap their heads around why such a talented attacker would sign such a deal.

Social media reactions

Many who reacted to his move on social media were stunned. And others seem to agree with this bold move. One user wished all the best:

Every Ghanaian youth wants to leave Ghana and go out there to look for greener pastures. Good luck bro.

Another added:

I will never be sad if someone leaves our league. Put league lacks substance. Poor officiating, poor pitches, poor finances. Let's say he is taking 1000 Ghana Cedis [per] month or even 5000 Ghana Cedis a month in Ghana and if he is going to take even 3000 dollars in Cambodia, I will always choose Cambodia. Remember he has family back home to take care of.

Others also questioned his motives, claiming he agreed due to financial reasons, as captured in the following comments:

He just went for the money and not football. But sometimes, everything is not all about money.

See how Ghanaians are saying it is good to go to Cambodia. But the same people say our players on the national team should not go to Saudi Arabia and look for money.

If not hunger, what at all will you go to Cambodia to do.

This is very sad. How can he develop in Cambodia.