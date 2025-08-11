Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III dies at 91

The Asante Kingdom has been plunged into mourning following the death of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, at the age of 91.

The Oyoko Royal Family formally announced her passing to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, August 6 2025.

Born Nana Ama Konadu, she was the 14th Asantehemaa and the biological sister of the current Asantehene. She ascended to the revered position in 2020, succeeding her late mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III was deeply respected for her loyalty, wisdom, and steadfast commitment to Asante traditions.

She played a pivotal role in preserving the kingdom’s cultural heritage, offering counsel and unwavering support to her brother’s reign.

Her presence at the Manhyia Palace was a unifying force, symbolising stability within both the royal family and the wider Asanteman.

Family sources indicate that the Asantehemaa passed away in the early hours of August 7, 2025.

