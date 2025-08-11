Top 10 Best Universities in Africa – QS World University Rankings 2026

The QS World University Rankings is one of the most respected global ranking systems, evaluating institutions based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, research impact, and international outlook.

In the 2026 rankings, several African universities have made remarkable strides, showcasing the continent’s growing influence in higher education.

Below is a detailed look at the top 10 African universities according to the QS World University Rankings 2026, their history, and their key strengths.

1. University of Cape Town (UCT)–150th Globally

ADVERTISEMENT

Established: 1829

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

The University of Cape Town holds the highest spot in Africa in the QS World University Rankings 2025, positioned at 150th globally. Established in 1829 as the South African College, UCT is the oldest higher education institution in South Africa and a global leader in research and academic excellence.

UCT is renowned for its Faculty of Health Sciences, Commerce, and Engineering & the Built Environment programmes. The institution is a hub for cutting-edge research, particularly in climate change, public health, and social justice. With a diverse student population and a strong emphasis on innovation, UCT attracts scholars from across the globe, making it a leading choice for international collaborations.

2. University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) – 291st Globally

ADVERTISEMENT

Established: 1896

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Popularly known as Wits University, this Johannesburg-based institution was founded in 1896 as the South African School of Mines. It evolved into a full-fledged university in 1922 and has since become one of the continent’s foremost research-intensive universities.

Wits is well known for producing four Nobel Prize winners, including former President Nelson Mandela’s legal adviser, Sydney Brenner. It is particularly strong in the fields of mining engineering, medical sciences, and social sciences. The university has also played a significant role in South Africa’s socio-political history, with a legacy of student activism and thought leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Stellenbosch University – 302nd Globally

Established: 1918

Location: Stellenbosch, South Africa

Situated in the scenic town of Stellenbosch, this university traces its origins to a theological seminary established in 1859 but became a university in 1918. It is recognised for its world-class agricultural sciences, business school, and engineering programmes.

READ MORE: 10 most profitable businesses to start in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Stellenbosch University is a pioneer in renewable energy research, biotechnology, and viticulture (the study of grapes and winemaking). The campus boasts cutting-edge research facilities and a reputation for producing industry-ready graduates. It also has a strong international footprint, attracting students from over 100 countries.

4. University of Johannesburg (UJ) – 308th Globally

Established: 2005 (through a merger of several institutions)

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Though relatively young compared to others on this list, UJ has rapidly risen in global rankings since its formation in 2005 through the merger of Rand Afrikaans University, Technikon Witwatersrand, and a few campuses from Vista University.

ADVERTISEMENT

UJ is highly regarded for its engineering, management, and health sciences programmes. It has a strong commitment to Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, positioning itself as a leader in artificial intelligence, big data, and automation research in Africa. The university has also expanded its global partnerships, creating opportunities for student exchange and collaborative research.

5. Cairo University – 347th Globally

Established: 1908

Location: Giza, Egypt

One of Africa’s oldest and most prestigious universities, Cairo University was established in 1908 as a secular alternative to religious higher education in Egypt. It is located in Giza, near the iconic Pyramids, and has educated generations of Egypt’s political leaders, scientists, and artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHECK THIS OUT: Top 15 strongest currencies in Africa in 2025

The university is known for its strengths in medicine, engineering, law, and agriculture. It also boasts one of the largest student populations in Africa, exceeding 200,000. Cairo University has been instrumental in driving scientific research in the Arab world and plays a crucial role in Egypt’s development initiatives.

6. University of Pretoria (UP) – 363rd Globally

Established: 1908

Location: Pretoria, South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1908, the University of Pretoria has grown into one of South Africa’s largest research universities, with a strong focus on law, veterinary science, engineering, and economics.

UP is home to South Africa’s only veterinary faculty and is widely recognised for its groundbreaking research in animal health and environmental sciences. It has an impressive alumni network, including many influential figures in politics, business, and academia. Its lush campus and modern research facilities make it one of the most attractive study destinations in Africa.

7. The American University in Cairo (AUC) – 381st Globally

Established: 1919

Location: Cairo, Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT

The American University in Cairo is a private, English-language university founded in 1919. It is one of the Middle East’s most prestigious liberal arts institutions, blending American-style education with an emphasis on Middle Eastern culture and heritage.

CHECK THIS: 8 types of universities you should never attend

AUC excels in business administration, political science, journalism, and environmental studies. It is particularly noted for fostering open dialogue and critical thinking, making it a centre for intellectual discourse in the Arab world. The university’s state-of-the-art campus in New Cairo reflects its commitment to modern education and sustainability.

8. Ain Shams University – 542nd Globally

ADVERTISEMENT

Established: 1950

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Ain Shams University, established in 1950, is Egypt’s third oldest university and a major player in the country’s higher education landscape. It offers a broad range of programmes in medicine, engineering, humanities, and social sciences.

The university is deeply involved in applied research, particularly in renewable energy, healthcare innovation, and urban development. Its alumni include prominent Egyptian politicians, scientists, and cultural icons. Ain Shams continues to expand its academic offerings to meet the needs of Egypt’s growing population.

9. University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) – 558th Globally

ADVERTISEMENT

Established: 2004 (through a merger of two universities)

Location: Pinetown, South Africa

The University of KwaZulu-Natal was formed in 2004 through the merger of the University of Natal and the University of Durban-Westville. Despite its young age, UKZN has established itself as a leading research university in Africa.

The institution is particularly strong in health sciences, agriculture, and social sciences. It has also made significant contributions to HIV/AIDS research, climate change studies, and community development. UKZN’s multicultural environment makes it an attractive destination for international students.

10. Université de Tunis El Manar – 731–740 Globally

ADVERTISEMENT

Established: 2000 (as a merger of several institutions)

Location: Tunis, Tunisia

Although relatively new, Université de Tunis El Manar has quickly risen in academic standing, thanks to its focus on engineering, medical sciences, and technology. It was formed in 2000 through the merging of existing specialised institutions.