GMet gives crucial update on delayed 2025/26 harmattan: Everything you need to know

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has announced that the 2025/2026 Harmattan season is unfolding unusually, with a notable delay and milder conditions expected across much of the country.

According to GMet, the season, which typically brings dry, dusty winds from the Sahara has so far failed to fully establish itself, even as at the end of December of 2025. Instead, several parts of southern Ghana are still experiencing rainfall, a rare occurrence for this time of year.

More surprisingly, some northern areas, which are usually at peak dryness during Harmattan, have also recorded intermittent rains.

Why the Harmattan Is Late

Meteorologists attribute the delayed onset to fluctuations in the Inter-Tropical Boundary (ITB) - the zone where dry Saharan air meets moist maritime air from the Atlantic Ocean. This boundary has remained further north than usual, allowing moisture-laden winds to dominate Ghana’s atmosphere.

Additionally, warmer-than-normal Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) in the Gulf of Guinea have contributed to sustained humidity and cloud formation, preventing the dry Harmattan winds from fully taking control, especially in the southern parts of the country.

What to Expect in Early 2026

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, GMet projects a generally weak Harmattan season, though residents should still be prepared for short episodes of intense conditions.

Northern Ghana is expected to experience significantly dry and dusty conditions at times, with reduced visibility due to dust haze.

However, in the forest zones and coastal areas, localized rainfall may persist, driven by ongoing ITB fluctuations and the continued influence of warm ocean temperatures.

As a result, southern Ghana is likely to experience a milder dry season than usual, with fewer hazy days, higher humidity levels, and less severe cold mornings.

The typical skin dryness associated with Harmattan may also be less intense, although brief dust incursions could still occur when Saharan winds strengthen temporarily.

While northern regions may occasionally experience dense dust plumes and poor visibility, the middle belt and coastal areas are expected to enjoy relatively moderate conditions. This contrast underscores the uneven nature of the 2025/2026 Harmattan, which departs significantly from long-term seasonal patterns.

Public Safety Advisory

In light of high daytime temperatures, fluctuating dust levels, and varying weather conditions, GMet has issued several safety recommendations to the public:

1. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration

2. Wear protective nose masks during periods of dense dust haze

3. Motorists should use fog lights or headlamps during early mornings and late nights when visibility is poor

4. Avoid open-air burning and handle flammable materials with caution

5. Wear light clothing during the day, but keep warm clothing handy for cooler nights, especially in the north

The Ghana Meteorological Agency assures the public that it will continue to closely monitor atmospheric developments and provide timely updates should significant changes occur.