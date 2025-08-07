How UN, AU, ECOWAS, and world leaders reacted to Ghana’s tragic helicopter crash

A dark cloud hangs over Ghana following the tragic crash of a Ghana Air Force Z-9 military helicopter that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two key ministers of state. The nation is in mourning, and the global community has responded with heartfelt condolences, underscoring the wide-reaching impact of the devastating event.

Background of the Tragedy

The fatal incident occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, when a Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter, carrying high-ranking government officials, crashed while on official duty. The aircraft was en route from the capital, Accra, to a remote area for a community inspection project related to national defence and environmental development.

Among those onboard were Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Ghana’s Minister for Defence, and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation. The crash also claimed the lives of six other military personnel and technical staff. Authorities have since launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

The loss is being felt not only across Ghana but across the world, as tributes continue to pour in from international organisations, foreign governments, and influential global figures.

UN: “A national wound felt across the international community”

The United Nations (UN) was among the first global institutions to react. The UN office in Ghana issued a moving statement of solidarity and sorrow:

It is with profound sorrow that we receive the tragic news of the fatal crash involving the Ghana Air Force Z9 helicopter, claiming the lives of distinguished Government of Ghana officials, including the Honourable Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Honourable Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The United Nations family in Ghana mourns with the nation in this moment of deep grief… This tragedy is not only a national wound but also a loss felt across the international community. We stand united at this time of mourning. We honour the memory of all those who have passed, with hope for their lasting peace.

AU: “A profound loss for Africa”

The African Union Commission, led by Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed its heartfelt condolences and pledged solidarity with the Government of Ghana.

The Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy. The African Union stands in full solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.

Youssouf also extended support to the Ghana Armed Forces and the ruling National Democratic Congress, praising the service and dedication of the fallen leaders.

ECOWAS: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ghana.”

In a statement of shared sorrow, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) offered their support:

It is with profound sorrow that we have received the tragic news of the helicopter crash in Ghana, which claimed the lives of several senior government officials, including the Minister of Defence, Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

On behalf of the staff and leadership of all ECOWAS institutions, I extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the government, and the people of the Republic of Ghana.

International Tributes: Condolences from Diplomats and World Leaders

The tragedy reverberated well beyond Africa, prompting responses from foreign embassies and global leaders.

Italian Embassy and President Sergio Mattarella

The Italian Embassy in Accra conveyed deep sorrow and solidarity:

The Italian Embassy expresses sincere and deep condolences for the victims of the tragic crash that occurred this morning.

Italian President H.E. Sergio Mattarella also personally reached out to President Mahama, expressing his sympathies to the Ghanaian people during this sorrowful time.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (WTO Director-General)

In a heartfelt message, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, head of the World Trade Organisation, wrote:

My deepest condolences to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, the bereaved families, and the people of Ghana for the tragic loss of the Hon. Minister of Defence Dr Edward Kofi Boamah, the Hon. Minister of Environment Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad, and six others in a terrible helicopter crash.May their souls rest in perfect peace.

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

President Bio expressed his profound sadness, stating:

I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic helicopter crash in Ghana… My heartfelt condolences go out to His Excellency President Mahama and the people of Ghana during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that the people of Sierra Leone stand in solidarity with you as you mourn this profound loss.

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia

President Barrow also expressed sympathy on behalf of his nation:

On behalf of the Government and the people of The Gambia, I extend my deepest condolences to Your Excellency President Mahama, the families, and the people of Ghana on the tragic accident that took the lives of eight senior members of your Government while on duty.I pray that their souls rest in peace.

Akinwumi A. Adesina (President, African Development Bank)

AfDB President Dr Akinwumi Adesina lamented the national tragedy:

It is devastating news and a national tragedy. At this time of national grief and mourning, my wife Grace and I and the African Development Bank’s staff, management, and boards of directors commiserate with President Mahama, the bereaved families, and the whole of the Government of Ghana. May God grant you and the affected families much fortitude and comfort. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

This tragic incident has dealt a severe blow to Ghana, cutting short the lives of leaders who were committed to national development, environmental sustainability, and national security. The widespread reaction from the international community speaks to Ghana’s diplomatic influence and the deep respect its leaders commanded across the globe.