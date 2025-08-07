The year 2025 has been marked by a troubling spike in both helicopter and aeroplane crashes around the world, raising serious concerns about aviation safety, aircraft maintenance protocols, and regulatory oversight.

From mid-air collisions involving military aircraft to commercial jet disasters and tragic sightseeing flights, these incidents have claimed hundreds of lives and left lasting scars on communities and families.

Despite advancements in aviation technology and safety measures, these events serve as stark reminders of the inherent risks in both rotary-wing and fixed-wing operations.

Whether in military, commercial, or private use, aircraft continue to play a critical role in global transportation and emergency response, but their susceptibility to mechanical failure, extreme weather, and human error has once again been brought into sharp focus.

17 major helicopter and airplane crashes in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

1. American Eagle Flight 5342 / U.S. Army Black Hawk Mid-Air Collision

Date: January 29, 2025: One of the deadliest aviation disasters of early 2025 occurred when American Eagle Flight 5342, a Bombardier CRJ-700, collided mid-air with a U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The incident happened shortly before the commercial flight's scheduled landing at Reagan National Airport. All 64 passengers and crew on board the American Eagle jet, as well as the 3 crew members aboard the military helicopter, tragically perished.

MUST READ: 8 types of universities you should never attend

Preliminary investigations pointed to a failure in air traffic coordination between civilian and military aviation sectors. The accident raised serious questions about shared airspace protocols, especially in sensitive regions near major urban airports. The collision also led to a temporary suspension of military training flights in commercial flight corridors pending further review.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Air India Flight 171 (Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner)

Date: June 12, 2025: In what has been described as the deadliest aviation accident of both 2025 and the 2020s so far, Air India Flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lost engine thrust and failed to gain altitude before slamming into a densely populated area, crashing into the hostel of a nearby medical college.

The crash resulted in the deaths of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew, as well as 19 people on the ground. Initial findings indicate catastrophic engine failure during climb, but deeper investigations are ongoing. This incident has reignited debates over engine safety certifications and emergency training for crews on long-haul aircraft.

3. Bangladesh Air Force Fighter Jet Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: July 21, 2025: A devastating tragedy struck Bangladesh when a Chengdu FT-7BGI fighter jet belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a school campus in Dhaka shortly after takeoff. The pilot, who was flying solo on a routine training mission, died instantly. The crash caused widespread destruction on the ground, killing 34 civilians—mostly students and teachers—and injuring 173 others.

READ ALSO: Top 10 countries with the largest prison populations in the world

Preliminary findings suggest the jet suffered mechanical failure mid-air. The incident has led to public outcry over the risks of military operations near populated zones and has forced the military to review safety measures and designate new air corridors for training flights.

4. Bering Air Flight 445 (Cessna 208B)

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: February 6, 2025: Bering Air Flight 445, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, was operating a routine commuter flight over Alaska when it tragically crashed into sea ice in the remote waters of Norton Sound. All 10 people on board, including crew and passengers, were killed. The aircraft went down under challenging winter conditions, which included limited visibility and extreme cold.

Search and rescue efforts were hampered by harsh weather, but wreckage was eventually located by the Alaska Air National Guard. Investigators are probing whether engine failure or pilot disorientation contributed to the crash. This incident highlighted the risks associated with flying over remote, icy terrains where rapid response is difficult.

5. Delta Connection (Endeavour Air) Flight 4819

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: February 17, 2025: Flight 4819, operated by Endeavour Air under the Delta Connection banner, faced a near-fatal landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft skidded off the runway and overturned after encountering severe crosswinds and heavy snowfall during landing. Miraculously, all 80 passengers and crew survived the crash, although 21 sustained varying degrees of injuries. The crash triggered an emergency shutdown of Pearson's main runway and prompted an urgent review of runway safety protocols under winter weather conditions. Passengers described a chaotic evacuation but praised the crew's quick response, which likely prevented further injuries.

6. Aerolínea Lanhsa Flight 018 (Jetstream 32)

Date: March 17, 2025: Shortly after takeoff from Roatán, a tropical island in Honduras, Aerolínea Lanhsa Flight 018 tragically plunged into the sea. The British Aerospace Jetstream 32 aircraft was carrying 18 passengers and crew. Of those, 13 lost their lives, while 5 survived the impact.

READ MORE: 10 most profitable businesses to start in 2025

Among the deceased was renowned Honduran singer and cultural figure Aurelio Martínez, a loss that resonated deeply within the country. Investigators cited engine trouble during climb-out as a likely cause of the crash. The tragedy renewed concerns about ageing aircraft fleets and maintenance standards within regional Latin American carriers.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Angara Airlines Flight 2311 (Antonov An-24RV)

Date: July 24, 2025: Flight 2311, operated by Russia's Angara Airlines, tragically crashed into hilly terrain while on final approach to Tynda Airport in Russia's Far East. The Antonov An-24RV was operating under poor visibility and reportedly had outdated onboard navigation systems. All 48 people aboard—42 passengers and 6 crew members—died instantly upon impact. Investigators are considering pilot error compounded by inadequate ground radar support and the region's challenging weather. The crash once again raised global attention on Russia's ageing regional aircraft fleet and the pressing need for modernisation.

Major Helicopter Crashes

8. Hudson River Sightseeing Crash (Bell 206 LongRanger IV)

Date: April 10, 2025: This sightseeing tour turned deadly when a Bell 206 helicopter crashed in the Hudson River near New York City. Six people were on board. Witnesses described hearing an unusual sound moments before the aircraft appeared to break apart mid-flight. Investigators are focusing on the main rotor assembly and structural fatigue, with unverified reports suggesting metal fatigue or a maintenance oversight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting a comprehensive review of the operator's maintenance logs and inspection history. The incident, which killed a family of five, has added to the anxieties of the flying public in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Sri Lanka Air Force Crash During Demo Flight (Bell 212)

Date: May 9, 2025: A Bell 212 helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force crashed into a lake during a public demonstration. Initial reports suggest that pilot error, possibly due to aggressive manoeuvring or misjudgement during a low-altitude pass, may have contributed to the loss of control. Additionally, weather conditions were reported to be unfavourable, with gusty winds and potential wind shear affecting the flight dynamics. All four crew members aboard were killed. The military has launched a board of inquiry to assess flight planning, pilot proficiency, and mechanical status before the flight.

10. Bell 505 Crash (Ririe Reservoir, Idaho)

Date: February 20, 2025: The crash of the Bell 505 into the frozen Ririe Reservoir in Idaho appears to have been caused by spatial disorientation. The owner-pilot, Bradford Brown, was reportedly flying in low visibility conditions, and preliminary findings point to loss of situational awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft did not appear to suffer from any mechanical issues, and the surviving passenger reported that the pilot had become confused about altitude moments before the crash. Two people were killed in the incident. Investigators are examining possible human factors and pilot training adequacy.

11. Wildlife Survey Crash (Robinson R44 Raven II)

Date: February 27, 2025: This Robinson R44 Raven II was conducting low-altitude wildlife surveys when it crashed in rural Texas. The likely cause appears to be a power failure or rotor stall during a manoeuvre. Witnesses indicated that the aircraft lost lift quickly and descended without engine sound. The area's rough terrain and windy conditions may have exacerbated the situation. Three people were killed in the crash. The National Park Service and FAA are jointly reviewing flight logs and maintenance records to determine whether mechanical fault or operational pressure led to the tragedy.

12. Robinson R44 Crash in Fog

Date: March 15, 2025: This fatal crash involved a solo pilot navigating through dense morning fog in Virginia. Weather appears to be the primary contributing factor. The helicopter lacked IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) certification, and it's suspected that the pilot attempted visual flight in zero-visibility conditions, leading to Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT). The pilot was killed instantly upon impact. The ongoing investigation is reviewing whether proper pre-flight planning and weather assessments were conducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Air Ambulance Crash (EC135)

Date: April 6, 2025: The EC135 helicopter operated by SGC Saga Aviation disappeared during a medical transport mission. It was later recovered inverted in the sea off Iki Island. Early analysis points to potential instrument failure or spatial disorientation during night-time operation over water—a high-risk scenario known to disorient even experienced pilots. Three of the six occupants were killed, including medical personnel and a patient. The crash has sparked scrutiny into Japan's air ambulance protocols and emergency equipment reliability during marine crossings.

14. Great Slave Helicopters Crash

Date: July 14, 2025: This crash involved a single-pilot operation in remote northern Canada. Although full details are pending, initial findings indicate weather-related factors, including strong crosswinds and low ceiling visibility. The pilot was en route to a resource camp and was reportedly navigating through a narrow valley at low altitude when the helicopter lost control. The pilot and two passengers were killed. Transport Canada is investigating potential gaps in route planning and weather data interpretation.

15. Firefighting Helicopter Incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: July 10, 2025: During aerial firefighting efforts near Manning, Alberta, a helicopter crashed while scooping water. The pilot survived but sustained serious injuries, while two crew members were killed. Preliminary reports point to a loss of power during the critical hover phase over a water source.

Factors under review include water intake procedure, possible bird strike, and overheating due to high operational stress. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is working with wildfire authorities to review operational safety standards during peak fire season.

16. Ghana Military Helicopter Crash (Z-9)

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: August 6, 2025: This tragic crash involved a Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter transporting high-ranking officials, claiming the lives of several high-ranking government officials and military personnel. Among the deceased are Minister for Defence Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Their sudden deaths have plunged the nation into mourning. Also confirmed dead are Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Aboagye, a former Member of Parliament; and Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Military personnel aboard the aircraft included Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane-Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, who also perished in the crash.

Although the final cause remains under investigation, early speculation includes a technical malfunction or pilot error. The incident has led to a national outcry for improved aircraft maintenance and modernisation of Ghana's ageing military fleet.

17. Medical Transport Helicopter Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: June 23, 2025: A Gyro-Technic GT-VX2 helicopter crashed near Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, around 9:50 a.m. local time on Monday, June 23. Only the pilot was on board. The aircraft was conducting a medical transport mission when it encountered difficulties during approach. Preliminary investigations suggest mechanical failure in the tail rotor assembly, though weather conditions at the time were marginal with low clouds and reduced visibility. The pilot, a veteran with over 15 years of medical transport experience, was killed in the crash. The incident has prompted a review of single-pilot operations in medical transport helicopters.