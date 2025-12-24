Prof Kwaku Asare calls Ofori-Atta’s political persecution claim ‘comedy on Christmas Eve’

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and legal scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has rubbished claims that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is being politically persecuted, describing the assertion as “theatrical” and “comedy on Christmas Eve.”

Prof Asare was reacting to comments made by Enayat Qasimi, an international legal practitioner and counsel for Ofori-Atta, who in an interview with the BBC claimed that his client was being unfairly targeted by Ghanaian authorities in the ongoing GRA–SML revenue assurance case.

In a strongly worded Facebook post on Christmas Eve, Prof Asare questioned the credibility of the political persecution narrative, particularly in light of Ofori-Atta’s continued stay outside Ghana while legal proceedings advance.

“On Christmas Eve, we are being told that Oga is ‘fully committed to complying with the laws of Ghana’ while remaining outside the jurisdiction, sidestepping lawful processes, and subcontracting accountability to BBC interviews,” he wrote.

According to him, genuine accountability requires physical presence and submission to legal processes, not media engagements from abroad.

“Accountability is not a podcast. It requires presence, process, and submission to jurisdiction,” he added.

Prof Asare also dismissed claims that the case is politically motivated, noting that it is being pursued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) — an institution established and led by an appointee of the previous government under which Ofori-Atta served.

“The case is not being driven by an opposition Attorney-General or a new government seeking revenge. It is being pursued by a Special Prosecutor appointed by the previous government,” he stressed.

He further argued that the nature of the charges undermines any suggestion of a political witch-hunt, pointing out that the case involves both political figures and private individuals.

“Political prosecutions isolate political opponents; they do not bundle politicians and private actors into the same factual matrix of alleged wrongdoing,” he noted.

Prof Asare added that several former high-ranking officials from the same administration, including the former President and Vice-President, remain in Ghana without alleging persecution, making Ofori-Atta’s claims appear hollow.

“You cannot be selectively absent, cry foul from overseas, and still demand the moral high ground,” he said, concluding that the story “belongs where it fits best: comedy.”

Qasimi insists Ofori-Atta is not evading justice

Meanwhile, Enayat Qasimi has maintained that his client is not evading justice and that the case against him is politically motivated.

He criticised the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice, arguing that Ghanaian authorities, including the OSP, were aware that Ofori-Atta was receiving medical treatment in the United States at the time.

“There was no purpose for issuing the Red Notice, but they went ahead and issued it,” Qasimi said.

The former finance minister is facing 78 counts of corruption, alongside seven others, in connection with the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The charges include alleged breaches of Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and Section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

Speaking to the BBC, Qasimi said Ofori-Atta remains willing to cooperate with Ghana’s legal process.

“He is fully committed to complying with the laws of Ghana, and he is fully committed to answering for anything that he did when he was the finance minister,” he stated.

However, he questioned whether his client’s constitutional rights are being respected.

“The question is, is he being given the rights that he’s guaranteed under Ghanaian law? He is not, and he has never been,” Qasimi added.

Ghana submits extradition request