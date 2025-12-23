Pulse List: Top 10 celebrity controversies that defined Ghana in 2025

The year 2025 proved to be one of the most turbulent chapters in Ghana’s entertainment history. Beyond chart-topping hits and red-carpet moments, celebrities found themselves entangled in legal battles, political storms, family disputes and public backlash that dominated headlines and ignited fierce online debates.

From courtrooms to concert stages, here is a comprehensive look at the controversies that shaped Ghana’s celebrity culture in 2025.

1.Shatta Wale and the Lamborghini That Triggered an International Probe

Dancehall star Shatta Wale’s year took a dramatic turn when Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) seized his luxury 2019 Lamborghini Urus amid an international fraud investigation. US authorities reportedly traced the vehicle to proceeds from a $14 million fraud scheme, linking it to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian serving a prison sentence in the United States.

Shatta Wale was briefly detained in August after claiming he purchased the car for $150,000 from an unnamed seller. He was later released on bail, with conditions revised from GH¢10 million to GH¢5 million. The situation intensified as social media users drew connections between the musician and other high-profile fraud suspects arrested throughout the year.

The controversy peaked when Shatta Wale emotionally defended his associate Kofi Boat during a TikTok Live session, insisting critics had condemned him without proof. While denying any involvement in fraud, the artiste later warned individuals engaged in illegal dealings against flaunting wealth online. The year closed with renewed debate after a fan was reportedly injured while scrambling for money sprayed at one of his concerts, reigniting concerns over celebrity excess and public safety.

Shatta Wale cries out as armed EOCO raid his house, seize 'stolen' Lamborghini

2.Daddy Lumba’s Funeral Dispute and the Battle of Widows

The death of highlife icon Daddy Lumba in July unleashed a deeply emotional and legally complex saga involving two women claiming widowhood. Akosua Serwaa, who cited a civil marriage under German law, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, who lived with the musician for over a decade and had six children with him, found themselves locked in a courtroom battle.

In a landmark ruling in November, the Kumasi High Court recognised both women as lawful surviving spouses under customary law. The judgment sparked outrage, public debate and even physical confrontations among supporters outside the courtroom. Traditional authorities were drawn into the fray, with the Asantehene publicly distancing himself from the funeral arrangements.

Akosua Serwaa’s absence from the burial further fuelled speculation, while family plans to appeal the ruling and reschedule the main funeral kept the controversy alive. The case exposed deep tensions between modern legal systems and customary marriage practices in Ghana.

3.Nana Agradaa’s Fall from the Pulpit

Few stories shocked the nation more than the sentencing of self-styled evangelist Nana Agradaa. In July, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced her to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for fraud and charlatanic advertising.

The conviction stemmed from a money-doubling scheme promoted during an all-night church service in 2022, where congregants were promised supernatural financial multiplication. Investigations revealed a carefully orchestrated operation involving misleading advertisements, intimidation tactics and financial deception affecting hundreds, possibly thousands, of victims.

Despite pleas for leniency from her legal team, the court imposed a deterrent sentence, citing her prior conviction and lack of remorse. Public reaction was sharply divided, with some hailing the ruling as justice for vulnerable victims and others arguing it was excessive. As her appeal remains pending, Agradaa’s story stands as one of the most sobering reminders of the dangers of exploiting faith for profit.

4.Sarkodie and the Political Post That Sparked a Firestorm

A single Instagram post was all it took for rap icon Sarkodie to ignite one of the year’s most intense political debates. Just a day after President John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration, Sarkodie posted “Back to gari soakings like we never left”, a remark many interpreted as a jab at the new administration.

Critics accused him of political bias and selective activism, pointing to his earlier criticism of Mahama and perceived silence during the Akufo-Addo years. The backlash escalated dramatically when a self-styled prophet issued a public ultimatum, threatening spiritual consequences unless Sarkodie apologised.

While Sarkodie dismissed the claims and later denied political affiliations, the incident reopened debates about celebrity neutrality, free speech and the role of artistes in political discourse.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has cleared the air regarding claims that he took money from the NPP to produce a campaign song in support of the party.



He explained that the inspiration behind the song was the positive effects of the free education policy on society and he continues… pic.twitter.com/EdHimPAP2Y — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) September 25, 2025

5.Guru, Miss UG and a Pageant Gone Wrong

Rapper and former University of Ghana SRC President Guru was dragged into controversy after the 2025 Miss UG winner publicly accused pageant organisers of mismanagement. Complaints ranged from a faulty prize vehicle to alleged misuse of funds.

Guru defended the administration, stating no promise had been made for a brand-new car. However, claims of intimidation, blocked communication and social media censorship kept the dispute alive, with other celebrities joining the online commentary.

6.King Paluta’s London Concert Backlash

Highlife artiste King Paluta faced severe criticism after a video surfaced showing him insulting a female fan during a performance in London. The incident, described by critics as unprofessional, sparked calls for an apology. Instead, the artiste released a diss track, intensifying the backlash and reopening discussions about artistes’ conduct on international stages.

7.Nana Ama McBrown’s Divorce Revelation

In December, actress and television host Nana Ama McBrown stunned fans by confirming her divorce from Maxwell Mensah after 12 years of marriage. Speaking candidly, she described the separation as mutual and peaceful, emphasising respect, continued communication and shared responsibility for their child.

Her openness resonated widely, prompting conversations about marriage, emotional well-being and women’s autonomy in modern Ghanaian society.

8.Stonebwoy’s “Historic” Post and Rapperholic Reactions

Dancehall star Stonebwoy found himself under fire after reposting an old performance clip captioned “Historic” shortly after Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert. Though he clarified it was self-celebration rather than shade, the incident highlighted lingering rivalries and sensitivities within the music industry.

9.Nana Agradaa vs Empress Gifty

Gospel singer Empress Gifty added to Nana Agradaa’s turbulent year by filing a defamation lawsuit against her. The case reignited debates about celebrity feuds, religious authority and accountability in public discourse.

10.Sammy Gyamfi vs Afia Schwarzenegger

One of the year’s most explosive courtroom battles unfolded when politician Sammy Gyamfi sued social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation. The lawsuit, triggered by viral online claims, polarised public opinion and became a defining moment in discussions about free speech and digital responsibility.

Supporters argued the case was necessary to curb reckless commentary, while critics feared it could stifle expression. Ultimately, the saga underscored a powerful lesson: in the age of virality, words carry consequences.