Pulse List: Top 10 Ghanaian YouTubers with the most subscribers in 2025: Who they are and what they do?

YouTube has become a powerful force in Ghana’s digital space, reshaping entertainment, journalism, education, and storytelling. From comedy skits and music videos to documentaries and faith-based content, Ghanaian creators are building global audiences and redefining African narratives online.

As of December 2025, these are the top 10 Ghanaian YouTubers with the most subscribers, based on their verified channel data

1. Akpenebrigittemon: Comedy & Entertainment

Akpenebrigittemon’s success is driven by short-form comedy, skits, and personality-driven entertainment. Her content relies heavily on visual humor, exaggerated expressions, and everyday African experiences, making it accessible even to audiences who do not speak local languages. This universality has played a major role in her rapid subscriber growth.Akpenebrigittemon is currently the most-subscribed Ghanaian YouTuber, with up to 5.1 million subscribers. She launched her channel around 2021 and rose quickly through short, expressive comedy skits. The minimal use of dialogue makes her content globally accessible.

2. Father Ankrah:Silent Comedy

Father Ankrah (Eric Duodu Ankrah) specializes in silent, slapstick-style comedy, drawing inspiration from classic physical comedians. His videos rarely use dialogue, allowing them to cross language barriers and appeal to a global audience. His niche has proven particularly effective on YouTube’s algorithm, where shareability and visual storytelling are key.Father Ankrah started his YouTube journey in 2018 and has grown to over 2 million subscribers.

3. STYLUPAFRICA: Lifestyle & People/Blogs

STYLUPAFRICA focuses on lifestyle vlogging, trends, challenges, and day-to-day experiences. The channel blends entertainment with personal storytelling, tapping into youth culture, fashion, social commentary, and online trends that resonate strongly with younger Ghanaian audiences. STYLUPAFRICA, founded around 2022, has built a strong following approaching 2 million subscribers.The channel appeals largely to young audiences across Ghana and the diaspora.

4. Wode Maya: Documentary, Travel & African Storytelling

Wode Maya, one of Ghana’s most internationally recognized YouTubers, began his channel in 2017 and has amassed up to 1.93 million subscribers. His niche is documentary-style storytelling, travel, and positive African narratives. Wode Maya is known for highlighting African innovation, entrepreneurs, hidden tourist destinations, and success stories often ignored by mainstream media. His work has earned recognition from global platforms and institutions, making him a leading voice in Africa-focused digital journalism.

5. Black Sherif Music: Music & Youth Culture

Beginning as a recording artist in 2019, his breakout came with hits like “First Sermon”, “second sermon”, “Kweku the traveller” etc, helping his Black Sherif Music channel accumulate 1.35 million subscribersBlack Sherif’s YouTube presence is built around music releases, performance visuals, and storytelling-driven songs that reflect themes of struggle, ambition, and identity. His content strongly connects with youth culture, particularly in Ghana and across the African diaspora. His emotional connection with youth audiences has fueled rapid subscriber growth.

6. Mr Eazi : Music & Visual Content

Mr Eazi’s channel falls within the music and entertainment niche, featuring official music videos, lyric visuals, behind-the-scenes footage, and promotional content. His international collaborations and polished visuals attract both African and global music fans.The Nigerian-born artist (who established strong ties in Ghana early in his career) launched his music channel in 2013 and has used it to share music videos, promotions, and visual content accompanying his afrobeat releases. His YouTube channel has hit 1.32 million subscribers.

7. Sarkodie: Music, Hiplife & Afrobeats

One of Ghana’s most decorated rappers, Sarkodie has translated his musical success into a strong YouTube presence. Active in music since the early 2010s and consistently releasing content. Sarkodie has maintained a YouTube presence since the early that period, building a subscriber base of 1.28 million. His music includes rap, hiplife, and Afrobeats, supported by a deep catalogue of hit songs and collaborations. Longevity and consistency remain key to his digital dominance.

8. Pastor Elvis Agyemang : Religion & Faith-Based Content

Pastor Elvis Agyemang has emerged as one of Ghana’s most watched religious YouTubers, drawing a large following for faith-based sermons and spiritual teachings. His channel has grown significantly since its early years (approximately 2020), becoming a space for prayer services and inspirational talks that engage believers locally and internationally.Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s channel gained prominence around 2020 and now has 1.28 million subscribers. He focuses on sermons, prayers, worship sessions, and spiritual teachings, serving a growing online Christian community both in Ghana and abroad.

9. Ayam Pressure King : People & Blogs

Ayam Pressure King is a people and blogs content creator who has built a devoted audience with varied lifestyle and entertainment videos. Ayam Pressure King began posting content around 2019 and has grown his subscriber base to 1.19 million. His content lies in personal vlogs, lifestyle commentary, and informal entertainment, appealing to audiences who enjoy relatable, unscripted content.

10. Lynx Family : Music Label & Entertainment

Lynx Family is an entertainment brand channel, operated by Lynx Entertainment and is known for showcasing music videos, artist content, and label-related productions. Lynx Family has built a following of up to 1.19 million subscribers. The channel features official music videos, artist promotions, and collaborations and its success is driven by brand power rather than a single personality.

The Rise of YouTube Culture in Ghana

YouTube’s emergence as a dominant digital platform in Ghana has empowered creators from diverse backgrounds, that is, from comedians and vloggers to musicians and clerics, to reach audiences far beyond traditional media.

Creators such as Akpenebrigittemon and Father Ankrah have used culturally relatable humor and storytelling to build massive followings in just a few years, while musicians like Black Sherif and Sarkodie leverage their music into strong subscriber communities.